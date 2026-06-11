BayCare Earns Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System has earned the Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health from Mental Health America, the highest level of national certification recognizing employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

BayCare is among a select group of employers nationwide to achieve Platinum status, reflecting the health system's continued commitment to supporting its team members' well-being.

BayCare earned the Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, recognizing its commitment to creating a workplace where team member well-being is a priority.

"Caring for our community begins with caring for the people who make that care possible," said Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare. "This recognition reflects our deep commitment to supporting the well-being of our team members and creating an environment where they feel valued, supported and able to thrive."

The Bell Seal program, launched in 2019 by Mental Health America, uses a comprehensive, evidence-based process to evaluate how organizations support employee mental health across workplace culture, benefits, compliance and overall wellness. Organizations are then recognized at the Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum level.

At BayCare, efforts to support team member mental health are grounded in a holistic approach that emphasizes access to care, education, flexibility and a culture of support.

"Earning the Bell Seal affirms our commitment to creating a workplace where mental health is prioritized, stigma is reduced, and our people receive the same compassionate care we extend to those we serve," said Lisa Moser, Psy.D., CEAP, BayCare's director of assistance programs and behavioral health clinical services.

BayCare supports team member well-being through resources like its Employee Assistance Program, which offers confidential, short-term, solution-focused counseling to help navigate personal and professional challenges. Team members and their families have access to licensed clinicians, referrals and 24/7 support services, helping them with concerns like stress, anxiety and grief.

Additionally, BayCare provides training and education programs, including Mental Health First Aid and resilience-focused workshops, that equip team members and leaders with tools to support emotional well-being. These efforts are complemented by peer support and other initiatives designed to reduce burnout across the workforce.

Supporting team member well-being is especially important in health care, where professionals regularly navigate complex and emotionally demanding situations. By investing in a supportive workplace, BayCare helps its team members deliver high-quality care to patients and families across West Central Florida.

Learn more: Mental Health America's Bell Seal Recipients

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System