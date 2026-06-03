BayCare Names Emilie Davis as First Vice President of Advanced Practice Providers

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare announced today that it has named Emilie Davis, PA-C, its first vice president of advanced practice providers (APPs). In this role, Davis will lead and support BayCare's more than 1,870 APPs, including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, clinical nurse specialists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, certified anesthesia assistants and certified nurse midwives.

Emilie Davis, PA-C, is BayCare's first vice president of advanced practice providers.

Davis' appointment reflects the growing importance of APPs in BayCare's provider care network. As demand for providers rises, BayCare plans to increase the number of APPs it employs while investing in professional development and resources for its current APPs. This work aims to expand access to care in West Central Florida, helping ensure timely access for patients.

APPs work across the health system, from hospitals and surgical centers to clinics. As vice president of APPs, Davis will collaborate with physicians, health system leaders and APPs to evolve BayCare's care delivery model. This will include building an engaging, supportive community that meets the needs of current and future BayCare APPs.

"We are excited to welcome such an experienced and transformative leader to BayCare," said Dr. Timothy Liesching, BayCare Medical Group vice president and chief medical officer. "Emilie will work alongside physicians and APPs across the health system to strengthen and advance our care delivery model. This work is important in helping to address our communities' unmet health care needs."

Davis joins BayCare with more than a decade of health care leadership experience, most recently serving as the vice president of APPs at Ochsner Health in New Orleans and across the Gulf South. There, she provided strategic leadership and operational oversight for more than 1,800 APPs. Under her leadership, Ochsner saw significant growth in the number of full-time APPs and fostered a culture of strong collaboration and communication across the health system.

"I am honored to join an organization that recognizes and values the important role that advanced practice providers have in improving quality of care in the community," Davis said. "I look forward to working alongside APPs, physicians and other leaders to develop a team-based care model in which all feel valued, fulfilled and proud of their impact."

Davis holds a Master of Science in physician assistant studies from South University and a bachelor's degree from Mercer University. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and American College of Healthcare Executives.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System