BayCare Provides $300,000 for Community Hurricane Relief

"At BayCare, we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference," said CEO and President Stephanie Conners. Post this

"At BayCare, we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Stephanie Conners, BayCare's president and CEO. "After the recent hurricanes, many in our communities are facing significant challenges. This donation is about helping our communities rebuild and find hope during a difficult time."

BayCare has strong relationships with Feeding Tampa Bay and Metropolitan Ministries, consistently supporting their efforts to combat food insecurity. Its donation to the St. Petersburg Free Clinic is in response and recognition of the vital role safety net clinics play in the aftermath of a disaster as well as addressing year-round community needs.

The donations come after weeks of BayCare partnering post-hurricanes with organizations to host emergency food and water distributions on its properties for the public; hosting state fuel depots to help health care workers obtain the gas they need to ensure patients have caregivers at the bedside; finding car seats for young families who lost equipment during the hurricane and more. BayCare has also committed up to $10 million to a BayCare Relief Fund to assist any of its 32,000 team members caring for the community during this crisis, who have also had their homes or lives upended by the hurricanes. Additionally, BayCare helped connect community members to critical resources through platforms like FindHelpFL, which provides information on available local services.

"At BayCare, we know that our strength as a community is defined by how we come together in times of need," said Conners. "We are proud to help provide critical resources and support to those affected. Together, we are helping to rebuild lives and foster resilience in our community."

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System