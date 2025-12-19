BayCare Names Kate Sawa First Chief Philanthropy Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System has named Kate Sawa its first chief philanthropy officer in a move to enhance the region's largest academic and not-for-profit health care system's capacity to serve West Central Florida. Sawa will continue to serve as president of the St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation, including the St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation, while adding the responsibility to help mature BayCare's philanthropic efforts.

"Families across West Central Florida need access to excellent health care close to home, and our generous donors and community partners help make that possible," said Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare. "Kate's vision and authentic leadership will help us deepen these vital partnerships and work together to create lasting impact across the communities we're privileged to serve."

In addition to the St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation, four other community-led foundations are part of BayCare's rich history of community-driven philanthropy to advance West Central Florida's health care: Morton Plant Mease Foundation, St. Anthony's Hospital Foundation, South Florida Baptist Hospital Foundation and Winter Haven Hospital Foundation. In her expanded role, Sawa will partner with the leaders of all these important organizations, which will continue to have their own boards and independence, to advance BayCare's philanthropic efforts.

"Kate's passion for service and her deep understanding of our community's needs have already made a lasting difference at St. Joseph's. As chief philanthropy officer, she will help us build on that legacy and ensure BayCare remains a beacon of hope and healing for families throughout the region," said BayCare Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Guy.

Sawa's leadership is shaped by her personal and professional experiences. Early in her career, she founded a nonprofit inspired by her sister's journey with Down syndrome. She later served as the local executive director of the American Heart Association and then went on to hold national roles within the organization. She became the leader of St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation in 2021. Since then, she has been key to BayCare's commitment to build a new, freestanding facility for St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, the region's largest provider of pediatric care. In 2023, under Sawa's leadership, the St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation announced a $50 million naming gift from Sidd Pagidipati and his family to support what will be known as the Pagidipati Children's Hospital at St. Joseph's. The new hospital facility is scheduled to open in 2030.

"BayCare is truly a special place where our physicians, nurses and team members are passionate about providing the highest-quality, compassionate care for our communities. It's always about doing what's right by the patient as the work truly matters in the lives of children and families," Sawa said this week. "I'm honored to help play a role by connecting our generous donors, who inspire us to see all the possibilities for improving health care in West Central Florida."

Sawa is a graduate of the University of Florida and lives with her husband and their four children in St. Petersburg.

