BAYEGAN Selects Lummus for Integrated PDH and PP Complex

Integrated technology solutions will reduce Türkiye's polymer imports and meet growing demand for polymer products

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced an integrated technology award from BAYEGAN. BAYEGAN will license Lummus' CATOFIN® technology for a new 450 KTA propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit and Lummus' Novolen® technology for a new 450 KTA polypropylene (PP) unit. The units will be located at BAYEGAN's complex in the Hatay Province of Türkiye, and will be Lummus' first integrated PDH and PP complex in the country.

"We are excited to partner with BAYEGAN on this critical investment, which will help Türkiye meet the market demand for high-quality polymers and reduce the country's dependance on polymer imports," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology. "Integrating our CATOFIN and Novolen technologies will provide reliability and robustness, lower capital and operating expenses, environmental performance, flexibility and broad product capability and simple processes."

Lummus' scope includes the technology license for the PDH and PP technologies, basic design engineering, advisory services and training.

Once complete, the PDH unit will produce the propylene feedstock for the PP unit, which will produce semifinished products for a broad spectrum of applications in the consumer and industrial markets.

CATOFIN is an industry-leading method for light paraffin dehydrogenation that delivers excellent annual production output compared to alternative technologies. The process operates at thermodynamically advantaged reactor pressure and temperature to maximize conversion of propane to propylene, while reducing investment and operating costs.

Part of Lummus' polymers portfolio, Novolen is the industry's leading polypropylene technology and can deliver a sustainable route for polymers production, while maximizing the financial benefits of operations through lower CAPEX and OPEX. The technology is highly flexible, robust, energy efficient and allows production of a full grade slate of leading polypropylene products of all product families, including homopolymers, random copolymers and terpolymers.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

