IOCL Selects Lummus' Cumene Technology

Award strengthens relationship with long-time customer and is Lummus' second recent cumene license in India

HOUSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced IndianOil Corp. Ltd. (IOCL) selected the Lummus/Versalis cumene technology for a 440 KTA unit in Paradip, India. The new cumene unit is part of a grassroots petrochemical and polymers expansion at IndianOil's complex in Paradip.

"Our cumene technology will offer IndianOil lower energy costs, reliability, operational efficiency and exceptional product yield, which will help them optimize their plant economics and support their growth initiatives," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer for Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology. "We look forward to continue working with IndianOil on another successful project and building on our long-time relationship."

Lummus' scope includes the technology license for the cumene technology, basic design engineering, proprietary catalyst, site services, advisory services, and training.

IndianOil has licensed multiple Lummus technologies, including naphtha cracker, INDMAX FCC and polypropylene technologies at complexes across India.

Lummus and Versalis have partnered to license cumene technologies since 2007. The cumene process is a liquid-phase alkylation technology using a proprietary zeolite catalyst and is characterized by a very high cumene yield, ultra-high purity cumene product and a long catalyst run length.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

