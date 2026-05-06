Bayer AG Successfully Migrates to Broadridge Swift Service Bureau, Strengthening Global Payment Infrastructure

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer AG, a global life science company, successfully completed its migration to the Broadridge Swift Service Bureau (SSB) by global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR). The transition modernizes Bayer's global payment infrastructure and enhances secure, standardized financial messaging across its international operations.

"The successful migration to Broadridge's Swift Service Bureau represents an important step forward in strengthening our global treasury infrastructure," said Marcel Bennemann, Project Manager, Bayer AG. "We required a solution that could support complex system integration, rigorous validation processes, ISO 20022 readiness, and the ability to manage 4 million payment transactions annually across 80+ banking partners worldwide. Broadridge delivered a secure, scalable platform aligned with Swift SCORE+ performance standards that enhances transparency, compliance, and operational resilience across our global payment landscape."

The implementation included message exchange testing with more than 20 of Bayer's banking partners, validating high transaction volumes and diverse payment types across multiple financial institutions.

"Large-scale Swift migrations require deep technical expertise, disciplined execution, and close collaboration," said Heidi Dittmar, Head of Germany at Broadridge. "We worked closely with Bayer to deliver a secure, highly customized solution that integrates multiple systems, supports complex authorization structures, and provides the flexibility to evolve with future regulatory and operational requirements. This project demonstrates Broadridge's commitment to helping global organizations modernize their financial connectivity with confidence."

The migration followed a two-phase approach designed to strengthen compliance, risk, mitigation, and operational oversight. Phase 1 focused on transitioning to the Broadridge Swift Service Bureau to modernize connectivity and standardize global financial messaging. Phase 2 integrated Swift's Transaction Screening Service (TSS) directly into the message flow, enhancing real-time screening capabilities and supporting evolving regulatory requirements.

The project was delivered through a highly collaborative agile model, enabling rapid iteration, tailored FinMApp enhancements, and close coordination between Bayer and Broadridge teams. The scope included detailed configuration, development, installation, extensive testing support, and extended post-go-live stabilization to ensure seamless operations.

The successful go-live provides Bayer with a modernized, scalable Swift messaging and connectivity model that enhances transparency, control, and compliance across its global treasury activities. The new infrastructure supports secure payment processing, standardized ISO 20022 messaging, and improved oversight, while establishing a future-proof roadmap beyond traditional connectivity models. By leveraging new API capabilities alongside established Swift channels, Bayer is well positioned to increase automation, agility, and real-time integration across its global financial ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.