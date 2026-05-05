Broadridge Extends Proxy Voting and Disclosure Solution to Support All Models of Tokenized Securities

New end-to-end solution enables issuers, investors, and broker-dealers to manage voting, disclosure, and compliance seamlessly across traditional and tokenized securities

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on recent announcements with Galaxy and Ondo Finance regarding governance solutions for issuer-sponsored and third party-sponsored tokenized securities, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced it is now extending its market-leading proxy voting and disclosure solutions to third party-custodied tokenized securities, effectively supporting governance across all security tokenization models outlined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As tokenization accelerates the convergence of traditional finance and digital markets globally, Broadridge is supporting adoption with a full suite of governance solutions including on-chain voting, a unified view for issuers of their on- and off-chain shares, and institutional grade reporting and controls.

"As tokenization reshapes how securities are issued, held, and traded, solving for governance - irrespective of how they are tokenized and where they are held - is critical to scaling adoption," said Doug DeSchutter, President of Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge. "With our unparalleled expertise in proxy voting, disclosure, and regulatory compliance, Broadridge is ensuring that investors and issuers can access the full range of trusted governance capabilities for tokenized securities regardless of how assets are structured or owned."

"The future of investing will depend on making innovative products easier to access, easier to understand, and easier to support at scale. As the infrastructure powering over 40 million end investor accounts, Apex sees firsthand what's required to bring new asset classes to market," said Bill Capuzzi, Chief Executive Officer of Apex Fintech Solutions. "Tokenized securities are a meaningful part of that future, and trusted governance and disclosure capabilities will help drive broader adoption."

Proven, Institutional Grade Governance On- and Off-Chain for All Investors

Broadridge is the trusted leader in enabling corporate governance and proxy voting in the United States and around the world. With a network connecting 200+ million investors, hundreds of banks and broker-dealers, and virtually every public company, mutual fund and ETF, Broadridge powers shareholder engagement and governance at scale for retail and institutional investors.

The new solution extends Broadridge's trusted governance and compliance framework to tokenized environments giving issuers, investors, and broker-dealers access to governance capabilities with the highest standards for auditability, accountability, and investor protection. These capabilities include proven vote accuracy, demonstrated adherence to institutional control frameworks, and the highest standards of information security management.

A Comprehensive and Unified Voting Experience Across All Holdings

Broadridge's platform delivers a seamless and consistent voting experience across both traditional securities and tokenized securities, helping operationalize governance in a hybrid market structure where holdings may sit in brokerage accounts, custodial platforms, digital wallets, or direct ownership frameworks:

Retail investors can access and vote their on- and off-chain holdings through Broadridge's ProxyVote platform. The solution ensures a seamless and consistent experience across brokerage accounts, apps, digital wallets, and direct ownership models.

can access and vote their on- and off-chain holdings through Broadridge's ProxyVote platform. The solution ensures a seamless and consistent experience across brokerage accounts, apps, digital wallets, and direct ownership models. Institutional investors can manage voting for tokenized and traditional securities through ProxyEdge®, extending existing workflows and policies into digital asset holdings without disruption.

can manage voting for tokenized and traditional securities through ProxyEdge®, extending existing workflows and policies into holdings without disruption. Issuers can manage proxy and corporate actions across registered, beneficial and tokenized shares with a holistic view and a single set of tools.

can manage proxy and corporate actions across registered, beneficial and tokenized shares with a holistic view and a single set of tools. Broker-Dealers can support new asset types while leveraging existing, trusted capabilities to provide integrated reporting, auditability, compliance, and controls.

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital assets investing.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing approximately over $350 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.