Bayer and MD Anderson Cancer Center Collaborate to Strengthen Oncology Translational Research and Clinical Development

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center signed a five-year collaboration agreement to accelerate the development of cancer treatments based on patient or tumor characteristics for which current therapies have not shown clinical efficacy. The collaboration will combine Bayer's translational and clinical compounds with the translational and clinical expertise of the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"Bayer is committed to translating the science of cancer research into potential treatments for patients who are in need," said Robert LaCaze, Head of the Oncology Strategic Business Unit and Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer AG's Pharmaceuticals Division. "The alliance with MD Anderson will bolster our ongoing and future clinical programs with the overall aim of developing meaningful options for patients battling cancer."

"MD Anderson is committed to advancing therapies that can be offered more quickly to our patients," said Patrick Hwu, M.D., division head, Cancer Medicine Administration, MD Anderson Cancer Center. "This collaboration allows us to pursue the study of several investigative agents that may have potential for cancers that can be resistant to standard treatments."

Bayer focuses its oncology research on key areas of investigation, including immuno-oncology, oncogenic signaling, and targeted thorium conjugates. As part of the company's overall innovation strategy, Bayer is expanding discovery and development opportunities through a series of strategic agreements with leading academic centers, other pharmaceutical companies and innovative biotech organizations worldwide. With the collaboration with MD Anderson, Bayer is further strengthening its development activities in oncology, particularly in translational and clinical development.

The MD Anderson Cancer Center ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. MD Anderson's expertise and knowledge in oncology and clinical research is complementing Bayer's experience in pharmaceutical development. Bayer's goal is to significantly broaden the applicability of breakthrough approaches – specifically in cancer indications and tumors where current therapies have not shown clinical efficacy.

The joint clinical research projects will be conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution's sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is ranked No.1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" survey. It has ranked as one of the nation's top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey began in 1990, and has ranked first 13 times in the last 16 years. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

Bayer is committed to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The oncology franchise at Bayer now includes four oncology products and several other compounds in various stages of clinical development. Together, these products reflect the company's approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cancer is treated.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

