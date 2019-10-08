Bayer announces second annual Grants Fur Families program, giving $70,000 to domestic violence shelters supporting survivors and their pets

SHAWNEE, Kan., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer announces another round of aid for domestic violence shelters, via the Grants Fur Families program. For over a decade, Bayer has supported women's shelters who understand the life-saving power of the human animal bond, and this new program, only in its second year, provides an opportunity for more shelters across the country to access funding, supporting people and their pets in times of crisis.

No one should have to choose between their safety and their pet.

Grants Fur Families, a nationwide program that will provide $200,000 in funding to U.S. domestic violence shelters by the end of 2019, will now include seven more shelters in their program network, giving them each $10,000. This support will in turn provide seven more destinations for those fleeing physical, mental and emotional abuse with their pets.

"No one should have to choose between their safety and their pet," said Lauren Dorsch, Deputy Director, Communications, Bayer Animal Health U.S. "Grants Fur Families helps to eliminate that choice by filling the gap that exists for families escaping domestic violence with their pets. By the end of 2019, twenty more domestic violence shelters will be able to open their doors to pets."

While a strong network of domestic violence shelters exists to provide women and children a safe place, there is a significant unmet need existing for families seeking shelter with their pets. Nearly half of abused women stay in their abusive relationships out of concern for the welfare of her beloved pet.1 Nationwide, less than 5% of domestic violence shelters can accommodate pets on-site, forcing abuse victims to choose between staying in an abusive relationship and leaving their pet with the abuser. Shelters like Bridges Domestic Violence Center, can now offer a solution.

A 2018 Grants Fur Families recipient, Bridges Domestic Violence Center provided over 3,200 safe nights last year to women, men, and their children affected by domestic violence, ensuring a safe transition to successful independent living through education, intervention, and case management. Located on three acres in Franklin, Tennessee, the shelter is the only domestic violence shelter located in Williamson County.

"The peace of mind you can provide to your clients through Grants Fur Families funding is truly priceless. Women sometimes remain in abusive circumstances because they are afraid a beloved pet left behind will be harmed/killed by their abuser," says Lynn Schroeder, Development Director, Bridges Domestic Violence Center. "With the assistance from Bayer, your shelter can ensure access to the supplies needed to house at-risk families with their pets included, providing a sense of relief and comfort to all who seek your services."

Grants Fur Families is open to 501(c)(3) domestic violence shelters in good standing with an on-site pet facility or planned on-site pet facility. To apply for a grant or learn more about required criteria, click here. Deadline to apply is November 8, 2019 and recipients will be announced in December 2019.

How can I help domestic violence shelters get the support they need?

Share the link to apply for Grants Fur Families funding with local domestic violence shelters in your community and encourage them to apply.

Follow @Bayer4Pets on Instagram and Twitter and tag a domestic violence shelter in your area on posts about Grants Fur Families. Bayer will follow up with them to ensure they have the information to apply.

Share @Bayer4Pets content on your own social media channels to help more people understand the need for pet-friendly domestic violence shelters.

1 Source: http://www.rosebrooks.org/services/pet-shelter

