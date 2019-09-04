Bayer Awards $500,000 Grant To The St. Louis Magic House For New STEM Interactive Children's Exhibit

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer has awarded The Magic House® St. Louis Children's Museum a $500,000 grant to create the Bayer STEM Pathway, a hands-on, interactive exhibit that will be designed to spark a life-long interest in STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, in the young people who visit the not-for-profit museum.

The Bayer STEM Pathway, scheduled to debut in 2020, will allow visitors to walk through a path that will feature exhibits on various STEM-based career fields as well as current and historical figures who have made significant STEM discoveries.

"We believe the Bayer STEM Pathway will inspire children to see that a wide range of interests and activities can translate into present and future STEM-focused careers," said Beth Fitzgerald, President of The Magic House. "We're grateful for Bayer's continued support of our STEM initiatives. We look forward to offering an innovative learning environment that nurtures the next generation of STEM experts."

"As adults, our academic and career choices are oftentimes based on experiences we encountered as children. We're excited and look forward to seeing how the Bayer STEM Pathway will ignite an interest in science, mathematics and technology for those who visit this interactive exhibit," said Al Mitchell, Vice President of Corporate Engagement for Bayer. "Bayer is committed to supporting organizations like The Magic House that promote STEM-related activities."

The Bayer STEM Pathway will connect to The Magic House's recently opened STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Center. The special corridor will allow children and families to remain in a secure and engaging space as they move between wings.

The Magic House is located in the suburban St. Louis community of Kirkwood, Mo. They also have a satellite location in the City of St. Louis. To learn more about The Magic House, visit www.magichouse.org.

About The Magic House® St. Louis Children's Museum

The Magic House is a not-for-profit participatory museum that provides hands-on learning experiences for children and families and encourages experimentation, creativity and the development of problem-solving skills within a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic.

Serving more than 550,000 visitors annually, The Magic House operates two locations including the 55,000 square foot flagship location in Kirkwood, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, and an all-new satellite makerspace in the City of St. Louis. For additional information, visit The Magic House at www.magichouse.org.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,800 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Contacts :





For Bayer For The Magic House Daphne Dorsey, phone +1 314.694.6544 Carrie Hutchcraft, phone +1 314.288.2520 Email: daphne.dorsey@bayer.com Email: carrie@magichouse.org

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

