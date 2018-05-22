Bayer Awards Grants to Patient Caregiver and Hemophilia Researchers

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the esteemed Bayer Hemophilia Awards Program (BHAP), Bayer awarded grants to researchers from the U.S., and Italy, and a caregiver from Colombia, during the World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress in Glasgow, Scotland. BHAP is the largest program of its kind that funds clinical research and education to support the next generation of care and treatment for people living with hemophilia.

An independent Grants Review and Awards Committee selected the following recipients among 55 entries from around the world:

Clay Cohen , MD, Baylor College of Medicine , U.S. , received the Fellowship Project Award for his proposed research to determine Factor VIII and Factor IX activity in a new endothelial cell-based model of coagulation

, received the Fellowship Project Award for his proposed research to determine Factor VIII and Factor IX activity in a new endothelial cell-based model of coagulation Alessio Branchini , MD, University of Ferrara, Italy , received the Early Career Investigator Award for his proposed research to investigate how engineered therapeutic proteins with enhanced half-life or activity could boost hemophilia B treatment

, received the Early Career Investigator Award for his proposed research to investigate how engineered therapeutic proteins with enhanced half-life or activity could boost hemophilia B treatment Jenny Margarita Palma Romero , Vihonco IPS, Colombia , received the Caregiver Award for her proposed project that seeks to develop training for healthcare professionals to improve the lives of people with hemophilia in Colombia

"I am honored to be a 2018 BHAP award recipient. This grant will help me build a solid foundation as an investigator in the basic mechanisms of pediatric hemostasis-thrombosis and enable me to focus on my goal of advancing the basic understanding of bleeding disorders," said Dr. Cohen. "Continued support of healthcare providers with an interest in hemophilia care is essential to addressing unmet needs and enhancing disease management strategies for this chronic condition."

In BHAP's 16-year history, Bayer has awarded more than 290 grants exceeding $35 million to clinicians and caregivers from 33 countries and contributed to over 400 publications, poster presentations and other scientific communications by awardees.

"We are proud to recognize the work of Dr. Cohen, Dr. Branchini and Ms. Romero and the promise their efforts hold to better our understanding of hemophilia," said Alexandra Vlajnic, M.D., Vice President of U.S. Medical Affairs at Bayer. "Through these grants, Bayer is demonstrating our commitment to the overall health and well-being of patients. Whether enabling scientific advances or training around first-time infusions, we're proud to support both scientific research and caregiver education."

