Bayer Consumer Health Products Among OTCs Most Recommended by Pharmacists: Survey

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, U.S. News & World Report collaborates with Pharmacy Times to ask thousands of pharmacists: which over-the-counter (OTC) products do you recommend the most?

The list of top recommendations is then published in U.S. News & World Report's Top Recommended Health Products. And this year, 20 Bayer Consumer Health products were named #1 or #2 in their respective categories.

"When you ask our employees why they are proud to work at Bayer, you hear a multitude of different reasons," said Ron Almagor, Vice President of Category Strategy & Shopper Insights for Bayer Consumer Health. "Without a doubt, working for a business that produces so many well-regarded and trusted brands is a large part of that pride.

"To have so many of these brands recognized in this ranking, based on pharmacist recommendations, is an honor, and it is further proof of what so many of us in Bayer Consumer Health already know – our products are trusted, and they make a real difference in people's lives."

Among these products is Bayer Aspirin, which claimed the #1 spot for the OTC most recommended by pharmacists for heart health, with more than two out of three pharmacists indicating it as the brand they recommend first.

Children's Claritin landed the #1 spot for most recommended children's allergy medication. A+D Diaper Rash Ointment beat out 2018 winner and competitor, Desitin, as the 2019 best diaper rash product recommended by pharmacists. Lotrimin earned the #1 spot in two categories: toe/foot antifungal and jock itch treatment.

In addition to these, seven other Bayer Consumer Health products earned the #1 spots in their categories: Midol Complete for menstrual pain relief, MiraLAX for nonfiber laxatives, Flintstones Complete for children's multivitamins, One A Day Prenatal for prenatal vitamins, Citracal for calcium supplements, Solarcaine for sunburn relief, and Afrin in the cough/cold/allergy category for nasal spray decongestants.

Nine more Bayer Consumer Health products garnered recognition as the #2 most recommended products in their categories. In the cough/cold/allergy category for antihistamines, Claritin came in as the second most recommended product by pharmacists. Other Bayer products earning the #2 spots in their categories were Aleve among anti-inflammatory pain relievers, RID for lice treatment, One A Day for multivitamins, One A Day Women's Menopause Formula for menopause and women's health supplements, A+D Ointment for adult diaper rash, Dr. Scholl's for foot care, Dr. Scholl's Freeze Away for topicals/wart removers, and Coppertone in the sunscreen category.

Bayer: Science for a Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

The Bayer Cross® is a registered trademark of Bayer.

Bayer has no affiliation with Pharmacy Times and no role in its pharmacist survey.

SOURCE Bayer

