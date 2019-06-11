Bayer Donates $50,000 to the Association of Foreign Correspondents in the United States

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer announces today its new partnership with the newly formed Association of Foreign Correspondents in the United States (AFC) that will provide present and future generations of journalists the resources needed to help them pursue other areas of interest within their industry. Bayer and AFC will establish an innovative approach of advancing the careers of foreign journalists - with a special focus on helping them understand fields that are relevant to their reporting but not restricted to journalism (i.e, finance, data and analytics, marketing, social media management, etc.).

Ray Kerins, SVP of Corporate Affairs for Bayer (left) and Thanos Dimadis, President of the Association of Foreign Correspondents in the United States, announce Bayer’s new partnership with the organization.

"We are delighted to announce this new partnership with the Association of Foreign Correspondents," said Ray Kerins, SVP of Corporate Affairs for Bayer. "Bayer is an unwavering supporter of freedom of the press and freedom of speech. By providing them with the resources they need, whether it be through educational resources, grants or scholarships, journalists around the world will be able to pursue other areas of interest that will help advance their reporting careers."

The Association of Foreign Correspondents in the United States was established in 2019 as a result of the need for active and working foreign correspondents living and working in the United States to come together and ensure transparent, bold and effective representation of their work.

One of its major pillars is to guarantee that future generations of journalists who come to the United States and advance their careers, in addition to those working for international outlets in the United States, have the means and financial support required to advance their knowledge and skills in the rapidly changing global media landscape.

"We are thrilled that one of our major strategic pillars in our organization has already found a committed ally in Bayer," said Thanos Dimadis, President of the Association of Foreign Correspondents in the United States. "Bayer's support gives us the opportunity to provide the educational initiatives and scholarships to foreign student journalists who will be selected for awards in 2019. Their selfless contribution, support, and trust in our unique scholarship award programs for foreign journalists, signifies the impact that corporate social responsibility can create on future generations of foreign journalists and communities they serve."

Bayer has been a longstanding supporter of journalist education programs in the United States, including the National Press Foundation and other U.S.-based journalist organizations consisting of foreign press.

In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros.

