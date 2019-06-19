Bayer Donation of $45,000 Helped Fund Development of Cook Museum of Natural Science

CARY, N.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environmental Science business of Bayer is honored to have contributed $45,000 toward the development of the new Cook Museum of Natural Science that opened on June 7 in Decatur, AL.

The museum is a 62,000 square-foot multi-purpose exhibition and visitor center featuring a variety of educational and interactive exhibits that promote science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). It was developed by a non-profit organization that the Cook family – owners of Cook's Pest Control in Alabama – established to help bring their vision to life of expanding the smaller museum they had operated in Decatur for 36 years. Bayer commended the Cook family on the impressive new state-of-the-art facility.

"We congratulate the Cook family and everyone involved in bringing this exciting new museum from vision to reality," said Ildem Bozkurt, head of Pest Management & Public Health for Environmental Science. "It not only helps promote science and education in a fun and engaging way, but it is a quintessential example of giving back to the community that you serve on a very meaningful level."

Bayer has a long-standing tradition of supporting STEM and STEAM educational initiatives, both at the national level as well as in our communities. The company was particularly interested in the mission of the Cook Museum, as well as the focus of its exhibits on advancing understanding and exploration of the natural world, including its insectarium and live bee exhibit.

"Science education, entomology and pollinator health are all topics that are close to our hearts at Bayer," said Mark Schneid, head of Environmental Science North America. "We have long been inspired by the Cook family and their passion for STEAM education and for insects. We applaud their efforts and wish them the very best with this wonderful museum, which we hope will draw in visitors from far and wide."

The Cook Museum of Natural Science features immersive exhibits that highlight various habitats such as oceans, rivers and streams, forests, caves, deserts and more. It is projected to attract nearly 215,000 visitors in its first year alone. For more information on the museum, visit www.cookmuseum.org.

For more information on Bayer's commitment to strengthening communities, improving education, and advancing science literacy across the United States, visit https://www.bayer.us/en/corporate-responsibility/.

