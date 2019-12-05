Bayer helps support imaging access in developing countries through RAD-AID donation

INDIANOLA, Pa., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As radiology professionals gather at the 2019 Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, Bayer Radiology is helping to support the expansion of imaging in developing countries through a comprehensive product donation.

RAD-AID's mission helps to bring imaging access to developing regions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately half of the world's population does not have access to radiology technologies such as X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) scans and are at risk for widespread losses and deaths, which could potentially be avoided or treated if radiology were available.i

Bayer has donated products and funds to RAD-AID International. RAD-AID has chosen to utilize the donation for Georgetown Public Hospital and Bartica Hospital to support a new radiology residency programs at both hospitals in Guyana.

RAD-AID's investment in Guyana will support the largest public teaching hospital in the region through the donation of Bayer products.

"RAD-AID is delighted to collaborate with Bayer in low-resource regions of the world to advance contrast-media medical imaging procedures, such as CT and MRI, for increased accessibility of radiology in low and middle-income countries," said Daniel J. Mollura, MD, President and CEO of RAD-AID International. "One thousand and eighty patients in Guyana have been able to receive essential IV contrast media CT scans through the RAD-AID/Bayer program at Georgetown Public Hospital."



Although in its early stages, the program has enabled the first Cardiac CT Angiography procedure using the Cardiac P3T protocol in Guyana allowing for the identification of a pulmonary embolism, through the use of Bayer's products.

"Having a CT program in our public health care system has had a tremendous impact. Now our physicians have access to better and faster management and care for our patients," stated Dr. Angelita Sue, Radiology Resident, Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana.

"As we convene for this year's RSNA Annual Meeting to highlight the important role imaging plays in healthcare and patient diagnosis, it is important that we leverage our industry expertise to support the advancement of patient care and access to medical imaging radiology in underserved nations," stated Dennis Durmis, SVP - Radiology Head of Americas Region, Bayer Radiology.

The donation is part of Bayer's ongoing partnership with RAD-AID to support its mission to increase and improve radiology technology and medical imaging in developing and impoverished countries around the world. @RADAIDaidIntl.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

© 2019 Bayer

Bayer® and the Bayer Cross are registered trademarks of Bayer.

Media Contact :

Jennifer May

Bayer

+1 412.406.3736

jennifer.may@bayer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

i WHO compendium of innovative health technologies for low-resource settings, 2016-2017. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2018.

