Bayer Named Hawaii's Best Place to Work 2019

KUNIA, Hawaii, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer has been recognized as Hawaii's Best Place to Work by Hawaii Business Magazine. Only 70 companies and nonprofits in Hawaii make the list, and Bayer took top honors in the Large Business Category with 250 or more employees.

This is Bayer's first time on the Best Place to Work list, which is compiled by Hawaii Business Magazine and the Best Companies Group.

The company was also selected as a finalist within the category of "Healthiest Best Place to Work."

"Bayer is tremendously proud to have a strong presence in Hawaii, and to debut on this prestigious list is itself rewarding," said Raymond F. Kerins, Jr., Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Bayer U.S. "Achieving the top spot in the Large Business Category is an even greater honor.

"We look forward to continuing to provide the best work environment to our Hawaii teams. Our people, through their incredible commitment and hard work, are our most precious asset."

Winners of the Best Place to Work honors are determined through a confidential employee survey and a review of the company's benefits and programs. Among Bayer's employee-friendly policies are its emphasis on work/life balance through flexible and remote working hours; health-oriented initiatives; excellent 401(k) matching; an employee discount program for company products; and valuable training opportunities. The company also has a policy of allowing every U.S. employee two paid days off to volunteer at an organization of their choice.

To view the full list of Hawaii Business Magazine's 2019 'Best Places to Work', visit https://www.hawaiibusiness.com/best-places-to-work-2019/.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

