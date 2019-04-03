Bayer Once Again Earns Top Marks In 2019 Corporate Equality Index

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Bayer U.S. received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

"We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized again by the HRC, said Phil Blake, President of Bayer U.S. "This nationwide survey and report highlights our commitment to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of inclusion and diversity. We couldn't have achieved this perfect score without the help of our Bayer U.S. employees."

Bayer's Resource Groups are an integral part of the company's diversity and inclusion efforts. BLEND, Bayer's global community for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees and their allies, provide a voice to colleagues and advocate for openness and respect for all employees.

The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Bayer's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

