Bayer Partners with the National Press Foundation to Provide Educational Training Programs for Journalists

WHIPPANY, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its longstanding partnership with the National Press Foundation (NPF), Bayer announced today its sponsorship of two educational programs focused on agriculture and cardiovascular disease. Each training will take place over a course of three to four days and provide journalists the educational tools and resources needed for these critical topics.

From tariffs to technology, the innovations in food and agriculture symposium in September will inform journalists on the latest developments in gene editing and GMOs, high-tech agriculture, the 2018 farm bill and food waste and hunger. For its part, Bayer will once again host the NPF fellows for a day of learning about the agronomic, digital and genetic aspects of today's modern agriculture.

The new cardiovascular disease training in January will provide education in all facets of heart disease, currently the leading cause of death in the United States. It will examine who is at risk, symptoms, preventive care, treatment, demographics, data, and the latest science and medicine.

"We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with the National Press Foundation, an organization that recognizes and encourages excellence in journalism through awards and cost-free education programs," said Ray Kerins, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Bayer. "We've been a partner with the NPF for more than five years and are proud to be sponsoring these two programs for journalists across the United States. Providing reporters with these types of resources gives them an opportunity to further their understanding of critical issues around the world and advance their reporting careers."

The National Press Foundation's primary mission is to increase journalists' knowledge of complex issues in order to improve public understanding. Since 1976, the foundation has provided professional development opportunities to thousands of reporters, producers and editors, helping them better understand and explain the impact of public policy on readers and viewers.

"As newsroom budgets dwindle, NPF training provides essential high-quality professional development for journalists. NPF is grateful to Bayer for its ongoing generous support of our training programs and to journalism's core mission of informing the public," said Sandy Johnson, NPF President and Chief Operating Officer.

Since 2014, Bayer has underwritten a number of NPF educational programs in the United States, including four-day workshops on cancer and agriculture as well as webinars about such topics as Ebola and addiction.

For more information, visit: https://nationalpress.org/.

