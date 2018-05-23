Bayer Presents Preliminary Insights from Global Patient Survey at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bayer presented preliminary insights from the U.S. segment of the global HemACTIVE patient survey during a satellite symposium at the World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress in Glasgow, Scotland. These initial survey results showed that among U.S. adults living with hemophilia:

Nine out of 10 aspire to be active or very active 1 , including participating in outdoor activities 2

, including participating in outdoor activities Two out of three are not able to participate in activities they would like to 3

Three out of four make adjustments to their activities because of the condition 4 , due to fear of bleeds, pain, and joint damage 5

, due to fear of bleeds, pain, and joint damage One out of two adjust their treatment, such as infuse more often6, to allow them to be more active

"Although significant progress has been made over the last two decades, people living with hemophilia are still experiencing physical and emotional burdens that can limit their ability to be active," says Mark Skinner, principal investigator of the HemACTIVE survey and past president of the World Federation of Hemophilia. "Our hope is that this survey will help us better recognize how hemophilia A impacts quality of life so physicians can better tailor care to enable patients to fully participate in the things

they enjoy."

HemACTIVE is a global research survey in which Bayer polled 330 people living with hemophilia A between the ages of 18-65 years and parents of children ages 2-18 years old living with the disease from the U.S., Germany, France and Italy. Presented today were initial results from the U.S. segment of the survey that questioned American adults ages 18-31. The survey aims to identify how hemophilia A affects the daily lives of people living with this chronic disease and to better understand the role of treatment. Final results of the HemACTIVE survey are anticipated in August 2018.

"Over the past 25 years, Bayer has been committed to understanding and adapting to the evolving needs of people living with hemophilia A," said Aleksandra Vlajnic, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs Hematology, Bayer U.S. "We look forward to working with our partners in the hemophilia community to further analyze and apply these survey results and to explore new ways to help patients with hemophilia A."

About Hemophilia A

Hemophilia has an estimated frequency of 1 in 5,000 male live births and affects approximately 400,000 people around the world, including an estimated 20,000 in the U.S. today.7 It is a largely inherited disorder in which one of the proteins needed to form blood clots is missing or reduced. In hemophilia A, the most common type of hemophilia, blood clotting is impaired as a result of a lack or defect of coagulation Factor VIII (FVIII). Patients therefore repeatedly experience bleeds in muscles, joints or other tissues, which can result in chronic joint damage. External injuries, even if they are trivial, can have serious consequences if not treated appropriately, as the blood clots more slowly than in healthy individuals.

Hemophilia treatment has advanced considerably over the past decades with life expectancy for people with hemophilia significantly increasing from about 11.4 years in 1920 to a potentially normal life span today.8 Today's research aims to reduce burden of treatment and improve the quality of life of people with hemophilia.

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

