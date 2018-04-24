Bayer Unites with Patient Advocacy Groups to Raise Awareness about Colorectal Cancer

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer is pleased to announce another year of partnership with patient advocacy organizations Colorectal Cancer Alliance (the Alliance) and Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC). Bayer is touring with the Alliance on the national Big Colon Tour in 2018 to bring a giant inflatable exhibit to 50 events nationwide to raise awareness throughout the year. Additionally, Bayer matched $1 for every #StrongArmSelfie contributed to the Fight CRC initiative in March to fund colorectal cancer research in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year.

CRC is currently the third most common cancer and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in American men and women.1,2 In 2018, it's estimated that there will be 140,250 new cases of CRC.1

"It's critical to raise awareness of risk factors of colorectal cancer as well as signs of disease progression. We're proud to support the efforts of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Fight Colorectal Cancer on behalf of cancer survivors and their caregivers," said Joseph Germino, MD., Bayer's vice president of Medical Affairs, Oncology.

Across the Nation with the Giant Inflatable Colon

Bayer has embarked on a nationwide educational tour featuring a giant inflatable colon in conjunction with the Alliance. The tour provides an interactive experience depicting the different stages of colorectal cancer to educate patients about recommended screenings and raise awareness about how to prevent the disease.

"The Big Colon Tour was launched to take the focus off the discomfort many feel when talking to their doctors about their diagnosis," said Michael Sapienza, president of the Alliance. "The public's reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're happy we could change the tone of an important conversation. With Bayer as a sponsor, we're excited to bring the colon to more 5K races, community fairs and medical centers to continue spreading awareness among local communities across the country."

For more information about the 2018 Big Colon Tour, visit www.ccalliance.org/awareness-month/big-colon-tour/.

Supporting CRC Awareness on Social Media

As a part of the One Million Strong campaign, we were proud to honor the strength and courage that the one million colorectal cancer survivors living in the U.S. show every day. We met our goal of donating $25,000 to support Fight Colorectal Cancer through their #StrongArmSelfie social media initiative to raise funds for cancer research and advocacy efforts.

For more information about Fight Colorectal Cancer's #StrongArmSelfie campaign, visit http://fightcolorectalcancer.org/do-something/raise-awareness/strong-arm-selfie/.

About Colorectal Cancer Alliance

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventative screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.

About Fight Colorectal Cancer

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a trusted national nonprofit advocacy organization fighting for a cure. It was founded in 2005 by Nancy Roach, a patient advocate who witnessed the need for colorectal cancer advocacy after her mother-in-law's diagnosis. The organization plays an important role in rallying colorectal cancer advocates to action. Fight CRC is known for activism and patient empowerment throughout patient, academic, political, scientific, medical and nonprofit communities. With a mission focused on advocacy, research, patient education and awareness, the organization serves advocates in every state of the U.S. and many others around the world. Fight CRC is rated Platinum by nonprofit monitoring group GuideStar and a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit FightCRC.org.

About Oncology at Bayer

Bayer is committed to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The oncology franchise at Bayer now includes four oncology products and several other compounds in various stages of clinical development. Together, these products reflect the company's approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cancer is treated.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

