BayernInvest Selects Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions to Streamline Workflow Across Asset Management Business

Bloomberg AIM, PORT Enterprise, and MARS Collateral Management's integrated offerings to help BayernInvest boost scale

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that BayernInvest , a German asset manager with approximately EUR 88bn assets under control, has simultaneously adopted an integrated suite of Bloomberg solutions to support its front-to-back investment workflows. Bloomberg's cohesive tech-stack will help to optimize the efficiency of technical processes and allow BayernInvest to scale their products offerings with minimal cost impact.

Bloomberg solutions were already key components within the BayernInvest workflow, with the firm's portfolio managers utilizing Bloomberg's PORT Enterprise and EMSX solutions as well as pricing data and the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Indices. With the implementation of this expanded set of Bloomberg solutions, BayernInvest now benefits from a fully integrated Order Management System offering across all major asset classes and through engaging Bloomberg AIM's Portfolio Manager Workspace (PM <GO>), can make faster investment decisions and apply changes to its portfolios at scale.

PORT Enterprise will give the firm access to industry-leading risk and attribution models and detailed portfolio analysis, optimizing the management of data more seamlessly across its asset management and KVG services. With MARS Collateral Management, BayernInvest will also have increased connectivity across their workflows, with fewer manual processes.

"Expanding our engagement with Bloomberg as our technology partner has enabled us to streamline our investment management and operations workflows. It allows us to stay at the forefront in providing state-of-the-art investment and risk management solutions that help our institutional client deliver on their financial goals in a world of ever-increasing complexity and continuous regulatory change," said Alexander Mertz, Chief Executive Officer, BayernInvest.

"The new solution enables portfolio managers to spend more time on research and investment decision-making, thus helping to deliver maximum value to our clients," added Gerd Rendenbach and Hakem Saidi-Merella, the fund managers of BayernInvest's award-winning fixed income flagship fund BayernInvest Renten Europa-Fonds.

"We're proud of the work we have done with BayernInvest and are looking forward to the expanded opportunities they will unlock as we deliver the solutions they need across their front-to-back office workflows as their technology partner of choice," said Raquel Alves, Global Head of Buy-Side Order and Investment Management Solutions, Bloomberg.

Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions delivers front-to-back technology workflows for the investment lifecycle through a suite of integrated offerings. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order and investment management solution with multi-asset decision support and portfolio management, order management, trade compliance and post-trade workflows. Bloomberg AIM is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $22 trillion in assets. PORT and PORT Enterprise provide portfolio and risk analytics with advanced risk and return attribution models across 15,000 firms globally empowering clients to gain deeper insights into portfolios. Together, these solutions manage integrated workflows of more than 200 shared clients, including over 100 of the world's top asset managers by AUM. For more information, visit Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions .

MARS Collateral Management is an end-to-end solution that enables clients to manage and monitor exposures and collateral positions and provides risk analytics to navigate the regulatory landscape. MARS Collateral is part of Bloomberg's Multi Asset Risk System (MARS), a comprehensive suite of risk management solutions. MARS, which is delivered on the Bloomberg Terminal and via APIs, provides risk analytics for cash and derivatives securities, from vanilla to complex and cash structured products. Bloomberg Risk solutions cover all traders and portfolio managers' front-office needs across market risk, XVA, credit risk, collateral and SIMM among others, which are built on a common pricing library to provide consistency across client workflows.

About BayernInvest

BayernInvest is an asset manager and one of German's leading providers of investment management and risk management solutions as well as fund administration (KVG) services for institutional investors. In addition, BayernInvest manages a range of mutual funds that are also available to retail investors. BayernInvest's comprehensive ESG reporting helps clients deliver on their sustainability agenda. BayernInvest Luxembourg S.A.'s alternative investment platform is tailored to implement complex investment strategies across a wide range of alternative asset classes. With assets under control of around EUR 88 billion and as a wholly owned subsidiary of BayernLB, BayernInvest has regional roots with a focus on the German-speaking market. We make sustainability profitable. And profitability sustainable. Further information at https://www.bayerninvest.de and at https://www.bayerninvest.lu

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

