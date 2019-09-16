Bayer's Ray Kerins Honored in Irish America Magazine's "Healthcare & Life Sciences 50" List of Irish American Innovators

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond F. Kerins, Jr., Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Bayer, has been recognized by Irish America as one of its "Healthcare & Life Sciences 50."

The latest iteration of the annual list, which appears in the magazine's August/September 2019 issue of Irish America, recognizes the excellence, performance, and extraordinary contributions of Irish-American and Irish-born leaders in fields including medical care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, research and development, and life sciences venture capital.

Ray Kerins, Jr., Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Bayer (right) with his father, Ray Kerins, Sr., at the 2019 Healthcare & Life Sciences 50 awards dinner. The event was held at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on Thursday, September 12. Patricia Harty, Editor and Co-founder of Irish America, and Raymond F. Kerins, Jr., Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Bayer, at the 2019 Healthcare & Life Sciences 50 awards dinner. The event was held at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on Thursday, September 12.

Last week, Irish America celebrated the 2019 Healthcare & Life Sciences 50 at an awards dinner at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

"We are thrilled to honor Raymond F. Kerins, Jr., Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Bayer U.S. – one of the most well-known and trusted brands in the world – as one of our Health Care & Life Sciences 50," said Patricia Harty, Editor and Co-founder of Irish America. "While we honor Ray for his achievements in the Health Care industry, we are particularly gratified that, for all his success, he still holds his Irish heritage close to his heart.

"His commitment to community service outside of his corporate life says much about who he is as a person. He exemplifies all that is best about being Irish and being American, and we couldn't be more proud to have him as one of this year's honorees."

Kerins, who made Irish America's Healthcare & Life Sciences 50 list in 2018 as well, said his Irish roots made their mark not only in his childhood and upbringing, but also in his values in adulthood.

"For as long as I can remember, my Irish culture – its people, its personality and its perseverance – has held a special place in my heart," Kerins said. "To be recognized among this list of leaders, visionaries and innovators is truly an honor."

Kerins, who joined Bayer in 2013, has more than two decades of experience in helping global corporations communicate effectively and improve their reputations. Prior to joining Bayer, Kerins served in senior public affairs posts at Pfizer and Merck.

He is a long-standing member of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Roundtable on Global Health Threats. Kerins is also an executive committee board member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and serves as Chairman of the Chamber's Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC). He is a board member of the Congressional Award, the only charity of the U.S. Congress, and he is also Chairman of KidsBFF (Kids Building for the Future), a Kerins family charity focused on helping under-served youth.

A lifelong New Yorker, Kerins is a graduate of Iona College, where he received B.A. and Master's degrees.

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

About Irish America

Since its inception in October 1985 Irish America has become a powerful vehicle of expression on a range of political, economic, social and cultural themes that are of paramount importance to the Irish in the United States. Founded by Patricia Harty and Niall O'Dowd, the magazine hosts several major events each year including the Hall of Fame, the Top Irish American Business Leaders, the Wall Street 50, and the Health Care / Life Sciences 50. For more information, go to www.irishamerica.com.

Contacts:

Dan Childs, phone +1 973.437.0809

Email: daniel.childs@bayer.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

