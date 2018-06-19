Baylor Scott & White, Dallas Cowboys Open New Sports Research Facility Featuring Hellas Matrix Helix Turf

Hellas President and CEO Reed J. Seaton said, "We are honored to be a part of this one-of-a-kind facility at the forefront of athlete safety. Being in the sports construction industry, we recognize the importance of ongoing research and development in keeping athletes safe and preventing injury."

The 300,000 sq. ft. facility will offer sports performance testing, concussion and injury prevention, research, imaging, surgery suites, an urgent care center, outpatient rehabilitation, along with a brain injury program for concussion assessment and management. Research in athletic recovery science, hydration, sleep, nutrition, regeneration/readiness to train, and sports performance science will be studied. It will be open to athletes of every level.

Seaton said, "We are proud to partner with Baylor Scott & White, the Dallas Cowboys, and Frisco ISD to assist in their quest to optimize athletic performance, while reducing injury and recovery times. Nothing is more important than the safety of our athletes."

Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is the largest vertically-integrated sports construction company in the United States, specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com

Dallas Cowboys headquartered at The Star in Frisco, TX, part of the NFL's NFC East Division. dallascowboys.com

Baylor Scott & White headquartered in Dallas TX and the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas, and one of the largest in the United States. bswhealth.com

Frisco Independent School District is a public-school district located in Frisco, Texas. friscoisd.org

Media Contact: Katrina Suits

Content Writer

Hellas Construction

(512) 250-2910

ksuits@hellasconstruction.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baylor-scott--white-dallas-cowboys-open-new-sports-research-facility-featuring-hellas-matrix-helix-turf-300669043.html

SOURCE Hellas Construction, Inc.

Related Links

http://hellasconstruction.com

