Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation and Luna Partner to Provide Home-based Outpatient Physical Therapy in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical, today announced a partnership with Luna, a leading provider of on-demand physical therapy, to deliver outpatient rehabilitation care in the home setting throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

As an extension of Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation's services across its more than 70 outpatient physical therapy clinics in the north Texas region, patients who are appropriate for home-based treatment will have the opportunity to utilize Luna's technology platform to request an appointment and be matched to a local therapist based on specialty, geography, schedules, and other factors.

"We look forward to continuing to meet the clinical needs of our patients and communities with this new treatment option," said Fabian Polo, president of Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation. "The partnership with Luna will allow us to provide physical therapy services to patients in need of rehabilitation care but who may be unable to travel to one of our outpatient clinics or prefer to be treated in the comfort of their home."

Within the Luna platform, therapists will create an individualized care plan for each patient, communicate with the patient between appointments, prescribe exercises and track overall recovery. The same therapist will work with the patient until the end of the treatment plan, ensuring consistent and quality care.

"Patient-centered solutions are critical to increasing engagement and ultimately generating better outcomes," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna. "We're excited to bring our solution to Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation to help patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have access to the quality care they need when and where they want it."

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic.

For leading health systems and orthopedic groups, Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest growing physical therapy provider, with more than 1,000 exceptional therapists providing services in 19 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

As the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health promotes the health and well-being of every individual, family and community it serves. An integrated care delivery network, the system includes the Scott and White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance. Through 50 hospitals and more than 1,000 access points including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas and Temple, the system offers the full continuum of care, from primary to award-winning specialty care, throughout Texas, and via virtual touchpoints. If its service area were a state, it would be the eighth largest, providing care to a population larger than that of the state of Georgia. Founded as a Christian ministry of healing, Baylor Scott & White is proud to honor its century-long legacy through its commitment to improving accessibility, affordability and the customer experience for all. For more information, visit www.BSWHealth.com.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational health centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,809 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. At March 31, 2021, Select Medical had combined operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia and employed more than 48,000 people. For more information, visit www.selectmedical.com .

Media Contact:

Grant Evans

Amendola Communications for Luna

(215) 582-8146

[email protected]

SOURCE Luna

Related Links

https://www.getluna.com

