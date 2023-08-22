Baymont Hotels Celebrate National Dog Day with Search for Next "Baymont Buddy of The Year"

Nominate your pup to be Baymont's second-ever pet ambassador and receive $10,000

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all travel-loving, camera-ready pups looking for their time to shine! In celebration of National Dog Day on August 26, Baymont® by Wyndham, the midscale hotel brand known for its "hometown hospitality" with more than 500 locations across North America, is launching a nationwide search to find its second-ever "Baymont Buddy of the Year."

Baymont by Wyndham is looking for its next pup ambassador. Above, Frankie the golden-doodle, the brand’s first-ever Buddy of the Year.

One well-trained, photogenic pup will be named the brand's official pet ambassador, landing a starring role in Baymont's upcoming digital marketing campaign. In return, the lucky pup's parents will receive tail-wagging perks including $5,000, a two-night hotel stay for the campaign photo shoot, $5,000 travel stipend and upgrade to Wyndham Rewards® Diamond status.

Following Baymont's first Buddy of the Year, Frankie, a micro-mini goldendoodle from Northern Virginia, the search for the brands next pup-bassador comes as more and more travelers bring their pets with them on the road and 97% of U.S. pet owners consider their pets part of the family.

"For many of our guests, family vacations just wouldn't be complete without their four-legged family members, which is why we're recognizing one special dog who exemplifies what it means to be the ultimate travel companion," said Greg Giordano, brand leader and vice president of Operations, Baymont by Wyndham. "With hundreds of pet-friendly hotels, Baymont's signature hometown hospitality embraces the joy and companionship of travel, especially with our furry friends."

Owners and their dogs are required to attend a one-day photoshoot in Albuquerque, NM, or another location to be determined by Baymont. In addition to $5,000, the owner will receive a $5,000 travel stipend and two-paid nights at a Baymont hotel. The photoshoot will take place on a mutually agreed upon date between November 2023 and February 2024.

Think your pup has what it takes to be Baymont's su-paw-star? Starting today, owners can submit their pup's most bark-worthy photo at www.baymontinns.com/buddy. Along with a photo submission, applicants must share a brief description in 250 words or less detailing why their dog is the best candidate to be the Baymont's 2023 ambassador. Preference will be given to dogs who are formally trained with an ability to play to the camera. Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 PM ET on September 19, 2023. The winning candidate will be selected on or about October 17, 2023.

With locations across North America, Baymont is committed to making travel easy for the entire family. The Baymont Welcome Buddy program onsite at select Baymont hotels provides a water bowl and dog treats upon arrival, so travel companions have everything they need to settle in for a great stay. Pet-friendly hotels, along with their policies, are easily searchable on www.BaymontInns.com. For more information on Baymont Buddy of the Year, including official rules, visit www.baymontinns.com/buddy.

About Baymont by Wyndham

Good, old-fashioned service never goes out of style, and it's a stand-out staple at Baymont by Wyndham's more than 500 midscale hotels throughout North America. Baymont's signature "hometown hospitality," which offers guest-centric comforts like friendly service with a smile, fresh chocolate chip cookies at check-in, and free breakfast at every Baymont Breakfast Corner®, is a driving force behind the brand's stake as one of the fastest growing names in the U.S. midscale business. For more information, visit www.baymontinns.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 852,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 103 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

