WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on its common stock, payable December 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 855,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 121 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website and social media channels as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com or on the Company's social media channels, including the Company's LinkedIn account which can currently be accessed at https://www.linkedin.com/company/wyndhamhotels. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website and the Company's social media channels in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

