BayPort Credit Union Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

News provided by

BayPort Credit Union

09 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is excited to announce the promotion of Ira Williams and Shelley Winegrad. Williams has been named Chief Retail Officer and Winegrad has been named Vice President of Human Resources.

Williams has been with BayPort since 2019 as the Vice President of Member Experience. Williams has an extensive history in the financial industry and serving the local community. Williams serves on the Board of Directors of the BayPort Foundation and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Williams also served as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA.

Williams graduated from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. He is a Certified Credit Union Executive designated through the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) from the University of Georgia Credit Union Management program.

Winegrad has been with BayPort for more than 19 years. Previous positions with BayPort include Call Center Representative, Projects Management Supervisor, Operations Supervisor, Human Resources Supervisor, and Human Resources Manager. Winegrad currently serves on the Board of Directors at Virginia 1st, a local non-profit organization.

Winegrad graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resource Management and a Master's Degree in Management from Strayer University. Winegrad is also a certified Professional in Human Resources and a CUNA-recognized Credit Union HR Compliance Professional.

About BayPort
In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union

Also from this source

BayPort Co-Sponsors First-Ever 3D-Printed Home in Southeast Newport News

BayPort Co-Sponsors First-Ever 3D-Printed Home in Southeast Newport News

The BayPort Foundation has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg and Newport News Shipbuilding to co-sponsor a...
BayPort Credit Union Opens Fifth Virginia Beach Branch

BayPort Credit Union Opens Fifth Virginia Beach Branch

BayPort Credit Union has opened its fifth Virginia Beach branch to better serve its growing Southside membership. BayPort celebrated the grand...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.