BayPort Credit Union Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is excited to announce the promotion of Ira Williams and Shelley Winegrad. Williams has been named Chief Retail Officer and Winegrad has been named Vice President of Human Resources.

Williams has been with BayPort since 2019 as the Vice President of Member Experience. Williams has an extensive history in the financial industry and serving the local community. Williams serves on the Board of Directors of the BayPort Foundation and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Williams also served as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA.

Williams graduated from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. He is a Certified Credit Union Executive designated through the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) from the University of Georgia Credit Union Management program.

Winegrad has been with BayPort for more than 19 years. Previous positions with BayPort include Call Center Representative, Projects Management Supervisor, Operations Supervisor, Human Resources Supervisor, and Human Resources Manager. Winegrad currently serves on the Board of Directors at Virginia 1st, a local non-profit organization.

Winegrad graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resource Management and a Master's Degree in Management from Strayer University. Winegrad is also a certified Professional in Human Resources and a CUNA-recognized Credit Union HR Compliance Professional.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

