BayPort Credit Union Announces Executive Promotions in Information Technology

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotions of Chris Blotter to Vice President, IT Operations and Darryl Bradshaw, Jr. to Vice President, Technology Solutions, strengthening the organization's leadership across enterprise technology, operations, and digital innovation.

Blotter and Bradshaw have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and a strong commitment to BayPort's mission. Their ability to lead high-performing teams, modernize the organization's technology environment, and align IT strategy with business goals has been instrumental in supporting BayPort's continued growth and success. In their new roles, they will lead critical areas of IT strategy, ensuring the delivery of secure, efficient, and innovative technology solutions that enhance member experience and drive organizational performance.

Blotter brings more than 15 years of experience with BayPort, most recently serving as IT Support Manager. During this time with BayPort, he has been instrumental in building the ATM/ITM operations function from the ground up, establishing governance and vendor partnerships. His leadership has strengthened operational resilience, improved service delivery, and enhanced asset lifecycle management. Blotter holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management from Norfolk State University and maintains multiple industry certifications, including CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), Security+, Network+, and A+.

Bradshaw has more than 14 years of experience delivering innovative technology solutions within the credit union industry. He has most recently served as Integration Manager at BayPort. Bradshaw has played a key role in advancing BayPort's digital transformation efforts, including new product implementations, system integrations, and core platform enhancements. His expertise spans core financial systems, data management, automation, and vendor evaluation. Bradshaw holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from James Madison University and an ITIL Foundation Certificate in IT Service Management.

These promotions are effective immediately.

About Bayport

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.7 billion in assets and servicing over 156,000 individuals and businesses with 31 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union