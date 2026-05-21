BayPort Credit Union Named to 2026 Virginia School Boards Association Business Honor Roll

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is proud to announce it has been named to the 2026 Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Business Honor Roll, following a nomination from Virginia Beach City Public Schools in recognition of BayPort's partnership and commitment to advancing financial education and workforce readiness for students across the division.

Pictured left to right: Dr. Donald Robertson Jr., Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools; Jim Mears, President/CEO of BayPort Credit Union; Faith Barnhill, Youth Financial Educator at BayPort Credit Union; and Kathleen Brown, Chair of the Virginia Beach School Board.

The VSBA Business Honor Roll recognizes businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to Virginia public education through innovative partnerships and ongoing support for students, educators, and schools.

BayPort was recognized for reimagining its student-run credit union program, evolving from individual school outreach to comprehensive, district-wide initiatives designed to support students, families, and educators.

BayPort's partnership with VBCPS reflects a shared commitment to prepare students for lifelong success by helping them build financial confidence, explore career pathways, and gain real-world experience that prepares them for college, careers, or military service. BayPort recently reimagined its Student-Run Credit Union program, which had previously operated for a decade in more than 60 elementary, middle, and high schools across the region.

This year, the program shifted from individual school outreach to a comprehensive, districtwide approach, enabling BayPort to reach even more students with real-world work experience and practical financial education. As part of this expansion, BayPort launched several new initiatives focused on financial literacy and workforce development, including its Work-Based Learning Ambassador Program. This program is designed to help high school students develop professional skills and gain hands-on workplace experience while supporting school and community initiatives. Additionally, BayPort offers Student Grants of up to $500 to support student-led projects and ideas.

BayPort's districtwide approach has fostered partnerships with Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Newport News Public Schools, expanding beyond the classroom to support impactful Family and Community Engagement initiatives. These initiatives connect students, families, educators, and communities through meaningful resources and opportunities.

"BayPort is honored to be recognized by the Virginia School Boards Association and grateful for our strong partnerships with Virginia Beach City Public Schools," said Jim Mears, President/CEO. "By expanding our programs beyond individual schools and into districtwide initiatives, our programs allow us to reach more students and families with valuable financial education and support."

About BayPort

Founded in 1928 by 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding, BayPort Credit Union was built on the belief that everyone deserves access to trusted financial services. Today, BayPort is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior-rated credit union with $2.7 billion in assets, serving more than 156,000 individuals and businesses through 31 branch locations across Virginia. BayPort membership is open to community residents, their families, and individuals nationwide through qualifying organizations.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union