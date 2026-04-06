BayPort Credit Union Celebrates Financial Literacy Month with Workshops, Prizes, and Community Programs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National Financial Literacy Month, and BayPort Credit Union is inviting the community to build better money habits—and possibly win cash while doing it. Throughout April, BayPort is offering free financial workshops, valuable incentives, and easy-to-access resources, with more than $3,000 in prizes up for grabs.

BayPort member winners whose lives have been positively impacted by the credit union's financial education outreach programs in Hampton Roads.

Throughout the month, you'll find new BayPort videos featuring financial literacy tips and inspiring real-life testimonials from our community. Join BayPort's Financial Educator Belinda Aboagye as she shares practical advice alongside stories from members whose lives have been positively impacted by our programs right here in Hampton Roads. Discover how one member boosted her credit score and won $1,000 to pay down debt through our Credit Score Member of the Month Sweepstakes, how an educator earned $1,000 for herself and her school through the School Savings Sweepstakes, and how a shipyard worker received $1,000 toward his debt as part of our Workforce Education Program. These stories illustrate how BayPort is empowering people to build financial confidence and achieve meaningful goals.

BayPort experts will also appear on WAVY-TV 10 news segments, sharing financial tips and insights with viewers. Be sure to check out BayPort's website, YouTube channel, and follow @bayportcu on social media for all the updates.

Credit Score Member of the Month

BayPort members who increase their credit score by five points or more will not only enjoy better financial offers and lower rates but also have the opportunity to win $1,000 toward reducing their debt. Educational workshops such as Don't Sweat Your Credit Score! provide practical advice on improving credit health. Official sweepstakes rules and entry details are available online. Click here to see official sweepstakes rules and learn how to enter.

School Savings Sweepstakes

BayPort encourages members to build savings through its School Savings Sweepstakes. By depositing at least $1 each month for three consecutive months into a BayPort Savings account, participants can win $1,000 for themselves and $1,000 for their school's PTA—while learning about the importance of maintaining a savings fund. Click here to read more and join BayPort's School Savings Program.

Free Virtual Workshops and Live Q&A

With many people looking for ways to stretch their dollars, BayPort provides free, interactive workshops live via Facebook and Zoom twice weekly. Programs such as Swimming in Debt? equip participants with strategies to manage credit cards, loans, and monthly bills. On-site Financial Bingo sessions offer a fun, engaging way for groups to build financial knowledge together. Attendees at large-group programs can also enter to win $1,000 toward paying down debt. Click here to view a full calendar of available workshop dates, register today, or email BayPort to host a workshop.

About Bayport

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.7 billion in assets and servicing over 156,000 individuals and businesses with 31 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union