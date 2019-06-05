BayPort Credit Union Hosts Annual Scholarship Banquet
Jun 05, 2019, 15:53 ET
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union hosted its annual scholarship banquet on Wednesday, May 22 at the Holiday Inn Newport News – City Center, and awarded 23 scholarships to college students and full-time working professionals, and 15 scholarships to high school seniors.
Earlier this year, BayPort increased its grants for its college tuition scholarship program from $78,000 to $90,000, reflecting its more than 90 years in business. For the past 58 years, BayPort has supported member students in funding their educational pursuits. And over that time, has awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships.
BayPort's 2019 scholarship recipients are as follows:
George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship
Sarah Brown, Mathews High School
Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship
Cameron Altizer, Smithfield High School
Carson Botelho, Woodside High School
Emily Butler, Kecoughtan High School
Amber Ide, York High School
Capri Manfred, Smithfield High School
William Richardson, Lakeland High School
Student Run Credit Union Tellers
Jillian Simpson, Gloucester High School
Jayla Jackson, Heritage High School
Shelby Brown, Kecoughtan High School
Treasure Gleaves, King's Fork High School
Martha Chiappazzi, Poquoson High School
Jolie Wiggins, Poquoson High School
Lauren Mohrhusen, York High School
Student Run Credit Union Members
Andrew Coxe, Gloucester High School
Jaquan Autry, Heritage High School
Ashawnda Brooks, Heritage High School
Kayla Gayden, Heritage High School
Tai'Asia Jamison, Kecoughtan High School
Alexis Toraine, Kecoughtan High School
Maitlyn Calhoun, King's Fork High School
Seth Baronner, Peninsula Catholic High School
Wiatt Memorial Scholarship
Connor Waters, Saint Leo University
Larry Darden Jr., Saint Leo University
Burton P. Hill Scholarship
Marissa Martin, Christopher Newport University
Directors Scholarships
Kylee Baines, William and Mary
Gabriella Boone, Thomas Nelson Community College
Alexandra Bordas, Old Dominion University
Mikayla Bowers, Virginia Wesleyan University
Anesia Pierce, Old Dominion University
Tiffany Rodriguez, James Madison University
Dyonne Jennings, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University
Tuition Booster Scholarships
Cathrine Anthony, College of William and Mary
Kayla Cooper, Old Dominion University
Mia Moore, Liberty University
LaTonya Woods, University of North Alabama
Renita Dunn, University of Maryland University College
Alexandra Jones, George Mason University
About BayPort
With total assets of $1.6 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.
SOURCE BayPort Credit Union
