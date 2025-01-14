BayPort Foundation Announces 2025 Scholarship Program with $100,000 in Tuition Assistance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 Scholarship Program, offering $100,000 in tuition assistance to local students and working professionals in their educational pursuits. The program is open to members of all ages, including high school seniors, current college students, and working adults. Twelve distinct scholarships are available, and 36 will be awarded to member students attending a university, college, trade, or vocational school. Recipients will receive financial support ranging from $1,000 to $8,000.

BayPort's scholarship opportunities for high school seniors include the Beard Bennett Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually to six high school seniors, and the Student-Run Credit Union (SRCU) Member Scholarship, awarded annually to six high school seniors attending a participating BayPort SRCU program school.

Undergraduate or graduate students are invited to apply for the Directors Scholarship and the Rowe Family Scholarship. Additionally, BayPort has scholarships supporting Virginia Peninsula Community College students including the Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship, the Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship, and the McGee Family Scholarship.

BayPort also recognizes the importance of workforce development, particularly for those involved in vocational or skilled trades. The Tuition Booster Scholarship aids full-time working professionals. The Wright Family Scholarship and the Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship are available to Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School apprentices or graduates.

Applications for the 2025-2026 academic year are accepted until March 31, 2025.

For more information and to apply for one of these scholarships, please visit bayportcu.org/foundation.

About BayPort Foundation

BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations and pays all the Foundation's overhead to ensure that 100% of the Foundation donations support its mission. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.

