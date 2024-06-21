BayPort Foundation Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to 8 Working Adults, 11 College Students, and 19 High School Seniors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation today announced it has awarded $100,000 in 11 different scholarship types to a total of 38 member students in the surrounding local communities attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school.

Since 1961, BayPort Credit Union has supported member students in funding their educational pursuits. Over that time, it has awarded over $1 million in scholarships. Today, the credit union's philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation, continues its mission to enrich members' lives by providing tuition assistance. Scholarship applications are scored on financial need, academic achievements, school and community involvement, and a written essay. In addition, students must be pursuing a degree or certification at an accredited college, university, trade, or vocational school.

BayPort has partnered with WAVY-TV NBC and WVBT-FOX43 to honor its 2024 scholarship recipients as part of the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute recognition program. The Scholarship Salute will air daily between June 24 and July 28. For more information and to view the entire voluntary series beginning on June 24, please visit BayPort's YouTube channel.

The BayPort Foundation 2024 scholarship recipients are as follows:

Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Emma Veitz, York High School

Hayden Keatley, Lloyd C. Bird High School

Israel Hill, Phoebus High School

Ivan Zagursky, Hampton Christian Academy

Jarett Stephens, Menchville High School

Kendall Glover, Smithfield High School

Burton P. Hill Scholarship

Breea Dresler, Randolph Macon College

Directors Scholarship

Ashley Nau, Bridgewater College

Chakyia Lee, High Point University

Jasmin Piggott, Old Dominion University

Kailee Morris, University of Washington

Lilleen Rochelle Franck, The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine

Nevaeh Deloatch, Virginia Commonwealth University

Victoria Orie, High Point University

Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship

Kaitlyn Stone, William & Mary

George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship

Jasmine Johnson, Smithfield High School

McGee Family Scholarship

Kaniqua Thomas, Virginia Peninsula Community College

Rowe Family Scholarship

Jonathan He, Johns Hopkins University

Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship

Alysia Porter, Heritage High School

Daniel Claiborne, Kecoughtan High School

Kennedy Moore, King's Fork High School

Olivia Dearman, Poquoson High School

Olivia Washington, Kecoughtan High School

Sarah Litton, Poquoson High School

Student-Run Credit Union Teller Scholarship

Adelsie Najacque, Kecoughtan High School

Celine Ellis-Magee, York High School

Jazmin Stanfield, Kecoughtan High School

Kenya Mitchell, King's Fork High School

Mason Ferrell, Smithfield High School

Shreya Noor, York High School

Tuition Booster Scholarship

Alison Cobb, William & Mary

Christopher Molina, Virginia Commonwealth University

Naza Agbasi, Old Dominion University

Sariah Gainey, Norfolk State University

Tucker Sharp, Liberty University

Yunus Mursalin, East Coast Polytechnic Institute

Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship

Chrishaunda Carter, Virginia Peninsula Community College

Shaana Thomas, Southern New Hampshire University

About BayPort

BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations and pays all the Foundation's overhead to ensure that 100% of the Foundation donations support its mission. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.

