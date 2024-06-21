BayPort Foundation Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to 8 Working Adults, 11 College Students, and 19 High School Seniors

Jun 21, 2024, 14:15 ET
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation today announced it has awarded $100,000 in 11 different scholarship types to a total of 38 member students in the surrounding local communities attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school.
Since 1961, BayPort Credit Union has supported member students in funding their educational pursuits. Over that time, it has awarded over $1 million in scholarships. Today, the credit union's philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation, continues its mission to enrich members' lives by providing tuition assistance. Scholarship applications are scored on financial need, academic achievements, school and community involvement, and a written essay. In addition, students must be pursuing a degree or certification at an accredited college, university, trade, or vocational school.
BayPort has partnered with WAVY-TV NBC and WVBT-FOX43 to honor its 2024 scholarship recipients as part of the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute recognition program. The Scholarship Salute will air daily between June 24 and July 28. For more information and to view the entire voluntary series beginning on June 24, please visit BayPort's YouTube channel.
The BayPort Foundation 2024 scholarship recipients are as follows:
Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship
Emma Veitz, York High School
Hayden Keatley, Lloyd C. Bird High School
Israel Hill, Phoebus High School
Ivan Zagursky, Hampton Christian Academy
Jarett Stephens, Menchville High School
Kendall Glover, Smithfield High School
Burton P. Hill Scholarship
Breea Dresler, Randolph Macon College
Directors Scholarship
Ashley Nau, Bridgewater College
Chakyia Lee, High Point University
Jasmin Piggott, Old Dominion University
Kailee Morris, University of Washington
Lilleen Rochelle Franck, The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
Nevaeh Deloatch, Virginia Commonwealth University
Victoria Orie, High Point University
Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship
Kaitlyn Stone, William & Mary
George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship
Jasmine Johnson, Smithfield High School
McGee Family Scholarship
Kaniqua Thomas, Virginia Peninsula Community College
Rowe Family Scholarship
Jonathan He, Johns Hopkins University
Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship
Alysia Porter, Heritage High School
Daniel Claiborne, Kecoughtan High School
Kennedy Moore, King's Fork High School
Olivia Dearman, Poquoson High School
Olivia Washington, Kecoughtan High School
Sarah Litton, Poquoson High School
Student-Run Credit Union Teller Scholarship
Adelsie Najacque, Kecoughtan High School
Celine Ellis-Magee, York High School
Jazmin Stanfield, Kecoughtan High School
Kenya Mitchell, King's Fork High School
Mason Ferrell, Smithfield High School
Shreya Noor, York High School
Tuition Booster Scholarship
Alison Cobb, William & Mary
Christopher Molina, Virginia Commonwealth University
Naza Agbasi, Old Dominion University
Sariah Gainey, Norfolk State University
Tucker Sharp, Liberty University
Yunus Mursalin, East Coast Polytechnic Institute
Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship
Chrishaunda Carter, Virginia Peninsula Community College
Shaana Thomas, Southern New Hampshire University
About BayPort
BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations and pays all the Foundation's overhead to ensure that 100% of the Foundation donations support its mission. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.
