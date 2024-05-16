BayPort Foundation Charity Golf Classic Raises Over $165,000

The successful fundraising outcome was made possible by the support of sponsors of all levels and Gold Sponsor business partners: Haywood Floor Covering, Lucro Commercial Solutions, Mastercard, NCR Voyix, North River Construction, and Zogo Finance. As well as PSCU, the Wine Dinner Sponsor of the first annual wine pairing and five-course dinner imagined by Chef Chad, Circa 1918 held on May 8, 2024 in Newport News.

100 percent of the Charity Golf Classic funds go directly to fund grants supporting the Foundation's mission, including its $100,000 scholarship program and charitable grant awards to promote financial literacy, family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance.

This year, the BayPort Foundation has once again partnered with Ferguson, Newport News Shipbuilding, and now Virginia Natural Gas, on our half‐million‐dollar Accelerating Change Together Grant, or the ACT Grant. The ACT Grant is a 3‐year, step‐down grant that will be awarded to a local nonprofit with a project focused on enhancing education and workforce development in the Hampton Roads community. The application deadline is July 31, 2024. To learn more about the ACT Grant, please visit actgrant.org.

As the philanthropic arm of BayPort Credit Union, the Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations. In addition, it pays all of the Foundation's overhead to ensure every penny of the Foundation's donations supports its mission. To learn more about the BayPort Foundation, visit bayportfoundation.org.

Pictured above from left to right: Aaron Ames, North River Construction; Rob McClanahan, NCR Voyix; Jim Mears, BayPort Credit Union; Lee Haywood, Haywood Floor Covering; and Michael Hoffmann, Mastercard.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.4 billion in assets and servicing 152,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union