Bayshore Moving And Storage Receives The 2020 Allied Van Lines Consumer Agent Of The Year Award

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce Bayshore Moving and Storage of Newark, Delaware has been named Allied's 2020 Consumer Agent of the Year.

This Award recognizes the Allied Agent that demonstrates Consumer growth year-over-year with incremental shipment volume and increased transportation revenue. Customer experience and overall quality are also contributing factors.

"We are very honored to receive this, considering the number of exceptional Allied Agents around the Country. This is truly a team win," said Matt Larmore, Vice President of Sales at Bayshore Moving and Storage. "We are fortunate to have a seasoned team committed to excel in customer service."

"It is no surprise that Bayshore Moving and Storage won Consumer Agent of the Year; they are consistently a top consumer producer. Bayshore Moving and Storage prides themselves on a worldclass customer experience throughout the moving process; this starts with their award-winning sales staff and continues with them delivering the highest quality move. Each year they look to improve while always focusing on the customer," said Patrick Redmond, VP, Consumer Channel for Allied Van Lines. "We congratulate Bayshore's entire team for their achievement, especially in this challenging year, in the Consumer Channel."

For more information about Bayshore Moving and Storage, please visit www.bayshoreteam.com

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. A leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

