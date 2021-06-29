Baysient Launches Digital TDM App for Fast, Personalized Infliximab Dosing

"This new app can be a game-changer for caregivers along the entire spectrum of IBD," noted Dr. Diane Mould, Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Baysient LLC.

Using the strength and accuracy of its iDose platform, this new approach is easier to use and faster but will still deliver results that are consistent with the iDose platform.

"Infliximab has traditionally had a higher rate of drug failure. Drug companies often provide therapeutic drug monitoring tests, but most physicians don't know how to make use of the data. And, it can be a nightmare in clinical trial settings when switching from Infliximab to another monoclonal antibody. This new app can help quickly deal with all of that — it will enable the caregiver to quickly find the proper maintenance dose and dose interval as well as the proper washout period for a given patient by taking into account the unique, individual factors that impact the patient's response to therapy," said Dr. Mould.

About Baysient: Built to provide individualized treatments for patients with improved outcomes, Baysient LLC develops SaaS, cloud-based software that provides medical providers with a full line of individual dosage-determination products. Working with gastroenterologists to safely reduce the incidence of anti-drug antibodies during maintenance, Baysient's revolutionary softwares, iDose and T3, facilitate individualized and improved treatment outcomes for inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn's disease (CD), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and more.

For more information contact [email protected] or visit www.baysient.net.

CONTACT:

Diane Mould

[email protected]

703-919-1715

SOURCE Baysient

Related Links

https://www.baysient.com/

