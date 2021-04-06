BayWa r.e. teams with REC Group to distribute premium REC Alpha Series solar modules in U.S.

Featuring some of the most advanced solar cell and module innovation on the market, the REC Alpha Series modules include 380-watt 60-cell and 450-watt 72-cell versions. Because of their high-power density, the premium panels produce 20% more energy compared to conventional modules, driving down solar electricity generation costs for homeowners and businesses. REC Alpha modules installed by REC Certified Solar Professionals carry the comprehensive 25-year Pro Trust Warranty, which covers product and labor, and guarantees performance at or above 92% of nameplate power in year 25.

"BayWa r.e. has traditionally worked with a select group of module manufacturers to ensure high quality and support, and the addition of the REC Alpha Series expands our offering to include another high-performance line of products," said David Dunlap, VP of operations at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. "REC and BayWa r.e. share a strong focus on quality and excellent service, and the REC Certified Solar Professional program allows our customers to connect more directly with the manufacturer for best-in-class support."

"REC has always worked with a very limited number of distributors, so this alliance opens our products to new customers via the strong distribution channels that BayWa r.e. is known for," said Cary Hayes, president of REC Americas LLC. "This agreement further strengthens our two companies' global partnership and will allow solar contractors across the U.S. to have more access to REC's products as well as to benefit from BayWa r.e.'s excellent customer support and logistics."

REC Americas is the North American division of REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company headquartered in Norway, which has distribution partnerships with several sister BayWa r.e. companies around the world.

The REC Alpha modules are available through the BayWa r.e. online store (https://solar-store-us.baywa-re.com/manufacturer/rec). The REC Solar Professional program will be offered to qualified contractors via BayWa r.e., which will be sharing more details on the training opportunities soon.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e. think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $19.6 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com

About REC Group

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power in order to facilitate global energy transitions. Committed to quality and innovation, REC offers photovoltaic modules with leading high quality, backed by an exceptional low warranty claims rate of less than 100 ppm. Founded in Norway in 1996, REC employs 2,000 people and has an annual solar panel capacity of 1.8 GW. With over 10 GW installed worldwide, REC is empowering more than 16 million people with clean solar energy. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway, operational headquarters in Singapore, and regional bases in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more info, go to https://usa.recgroup.com.

SOURCE BayWa r.e. USA LLC

Related Links

https://us.baywa-re.com/en/

