Bazooka ® Bubble Gum Launches Celebrity PSA Campaign in Support of Dad Jokes - Just in Time for Father's Day

The campaign talent includes Anthony Anderson, Sean Astin, Gilbert Gottfried, Jon Lovitz, Dolph Lundgren and Charles Shaughnessy. In the 6-part video series, each celebrity shares their love for a good old-fashioned Dad Joke as they call on the public to speak up about their love for Dad Jokes too! The delivery is unique to each talent as they share their funny and lighthearted take in the classic PSA format.

"Bazooka Comics have entertained generations with their classic Dad Joke humor," says Alyson McManus, Brand Manager for Bazooka. "This campaign provides us with a playful and fun way to put Dad Jokes front and center while celebrating our comics and Father's Day."

The campaign is now live on Facebook and will be released on Instagram at @TheRealBazookaJoe and run alongside a digital campaign in June on Facebook and Instagram.

This Father's Day, no Dad Joke lover laughs alone!

About The Topps Company, Inc. and Bazooka Candy Brands:

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is a global consumer products company that entertains and delights consumers through a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia, curated experiential events, gift cards and novelty confections. Topps Confections, Bazooka Candy Brands, produces, markets and distributes confections brands including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, Finders Keepers®, and Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit www.candymania.com and www.bazookajoe.com .

