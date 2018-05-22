Bazooka Candy Brands Debuts New, Innovative Gummies - Ring Pop® Gummy Gems And Baby Bottle Pop Gummy Blast™ At 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo

"The gummy category is an incredibly large, rapidly growing segment with wide consumer appeal," said Anthony Trani, VP Global Marketing and Innovation. On the heels of their Match-Ems™ gummy candy launch in 2018, Bazooka Candy Brands is thrilled to bring its signature Edible Entertainment® to this exciting segment for 2019 with new launches from their iconic Ring Pop® and Baby Bottle Pop® brands.

Ring Pop® Gummy Gems deliver a unique 2-in-1 candy experience in a delicious 3D gummy gem. Bringing the Ring Pop® inspired shape to gummy form, each gem offers a sweet gummy outside filled with a splash of sour, juicy gel on the inside. Ring Pop® Gummy Gems are the only 3D gel-filled gummies offering a sweet and sour 2-in-1 flavor experience in every gem-shaped bite. Consumers can experience all four delicious 2-in-1 flavor combos in each pack: Cherry Apple, Blue Raspberry Watermelon, Lime Blue Raspberry and Tropical Pineapple Orange.

Baby Bottle Pop Gummy Blast™ is taking silliness to the gummy world with a new fun and interactive experience. Each package features a dual compartment, including 10 Baby Bottle Pop-shaped 3D gummies on one side and strawberry fizzing powder on the other. Consumers can dip their gummies in the powder compartment to create a customized chewy and fizzing flavor experience in every bite. Gummies come in the top four Baby Bottle Pop® flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon and Berry Blast.

Ring Pop® Gummy Gems and Baby Bottle Pop Gummy Blast™ will be available at checkout at top retailers nationwide.

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products, as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.candymania.com.

Social Handles: Facebook @RingPop Twitter @RingPopOfficial Instagram @RingPopOfficial



Facebook @BabyBottlePopCandy Instagram @BabyBottlePopCandy

Media Contacts

Rogers & Cowan

Jennifer Cruz / Jessica Sciacchitano

jcruz@rogersandcowan.com / jsciacchitano@rogersandcowan.com

310-854-8131 / 212-878-5027

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bazooka-candy-brands-debuts-new-innovative-gummies---ring-pop-gummy-gems-and-baby-bottle-pop-gummy-blast-at-2018-sweets--snacks-expo-300652179.html

SOURCE Bazooka Candy Brands

Related Links

http://www.candymania.com

