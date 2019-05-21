Bazooka Candy Brands Debuts New Push Pop® Gummy Roll At The Sweets & Snacks Expo 2019

Push Pop Gummy Roll is a one-of-a-kind treat, designed to bring a fun eating experience to the growing gummy category. Its innovative patent-pending dispenser lets consumers push out and tear off their ideal piece of sanded gummy candy and then save the rest for later. Push Pop® Gummy Roll will be available in four best-selling Push Pop flavors: Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and Berry Blast.

"We are thrilled to launch Push Pop Gummy Roll, and bring a truly novel and innovative product to this growing category," said Becky Silberfarb, Director of Marketing for Bazooka Candy Brands. "We conducted extensive consumer testing throughout the development process and Push Pop Gummy Roll always scored incredibly high on key attributes like great taste, uniqueness and being fun to eat!"

Gummies continue to be a powerful and in-demand segment in the candy industry. It is the second largest and fastest growing non-chocolate candy segment with a 12% 4-yr CAGR1. Push Pop Gummy Roll will join an impressive list of recent gummy innovations from Bazooka Candy brands including Ring Pop® Gummy Gems and Baby Bottle Pop® Gummy Blast which debuted at the Sweets and Snacks show last year. Push Pop Gummy Roll will be available at checkout at top retailers nationwide.

1 IRI 4-year Compounded Annual Growth Rate, w/e 12/28/2018

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products, as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, Match-Ems® and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit www.candymania.com and www.bazookajoe.com.

