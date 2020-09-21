Bazooka Candy Brands Launches New Totally Awesome® Brand, Adding to Its Portfolio of Iconic Candies

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Company, Inc., adds to its powerhouse portfolio with its new Totally Awesome® brand, kicking off with a fantastical new gummy candy line, Totally Awesome Dragons and Unicorns. These soft and chewy gummies take the shape of characters that represent magical powers and come in four deliciously sweet mouthwatering flavors that can now be found online on Amazon.com and at Walmart stores nationwide. Available in Strawberry, Grape, Watermelon, and Blue Raspberry, Totally Awesome Dragons and Unicorns will transport your mind to a world of pure fantasy, where magical creatures of legend remain as alive as ever.

"Totally Awesome Dragons and Unicorns are a sweet escape into a fantastical world bursting with fruity flavor in faraway lands," said Elizabeth Mangold, Director of Innovation and E-Commerce for Bazooka Candy Brands. "Bazooka's innovative candies both satisfy taste buds and entertain, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring these spectacular magical creatures to life as tasty gummy treats."

Totally Awesome Unicorns Gummies will inspire anyone's imagination to go to faraway lands above the clouds, where unicorns leap across rainbow bridges and delightful dreams come true. Unicorn Gummies' mystical flavors symbolize unicorns' fairytale powers and include:

Red Strawberry PartyCorn: Unicorns who throw the best parties ever, granting extra special wishes for each and every guest!

Blue Raspberry Fashionista: Unicorns who help fellow fashionistas to accessorize their style with class and sass!

Purple Grape Sweet Dreamer: Unicorns who bring the sweetest of dreams that will make your life brighter even after you wake up!

Green Watermelon Jetsetter: Unicorns who give wings for soaring around the world, collecting passport stamps and unforgettable memories!

Totally Awesome Dragons Gummies will remind you of the power that lives within all of us, pushing you to explore distant kingdoms in search of incredible adventure and thrilling battles. Dragons Gummies' intense flavors are inspired by tales of lore and include:

Red Strawberry Blaze : Fire dragons who breathe fire so intense that they burn up every 50 years, growing more powerful with every regeneration!

: Fire dragons who breathe fire so intense that they burn up every 50 years, growing more powerful with every regeneration! Blue Raspberry Storm: Water dragons whose tail slam can splatter 15 gallons of water per second!

Purple Grape Viper: Magic dragons who use their long poisonous tongue to capture their prey by total surprise!

Green Watermelon Astro: Magic dragons who possess unstoppable mouth lasers that go off in every direction!

Totally Awesome Dragons and Unicorn Gummies can be found today at Walmart stores nationwide located at checkout for $1 per 3.8 oz. per bag and on Amazon.com. Totally Awesome Dragons and Unicorns Gummies join a family of popular and yummy gummy innovations from Bazooka Candy Brands including Juicy Drop® Gummies, Push Pop® Gummy Roll, Ring Pop® Gummy Gems, and Match-Ems® Gummies. You can purchase Totally Awesome Dragons and Unicorn Gummies today to let your imagination whisk you away to a fantasy world of magical creatures and taste-tempting treats.

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products, as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, Match-Ems® and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit www.candymania.com and www.bazookajoe.com.

Social Handles:

Instagram

@TotallyAwesomeCandy

Pinterest

@TotallyAwesomeCandy

Amazon Links:

Totally Awesome Dragons Gummies

Totally Awesome Unicorns Gummies

CONTACT: Sarah Allen, [email protected]

SOURCE Bazooka Candy Brands