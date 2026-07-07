BAZOOKA TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG CONTRACT

Pennsylvania Workers Secure Better Wages and Benefits

SCRANTON, Pa., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 60 workers at Bazooka's Ring Pop facility in Moosic, Pa., represented by Teamsters Local 229, have ratified a strong new contract. The three-year agreement delivers a 15 percent wage increase, more affordable health care, improvements to the Teamsters pension plan, a stronger vacation structure, increased shift differentials, and enhanced profit-sharing language.

"This contract is a major win for the hardworking men and women at Bazooka," said Joe Secor, Vice President and Business Agent of Local 229. "Their labor is crucial to producing Ring Pops, one of the company's most iconic products. I'm proud of the unity and determination this group showed throughout negotiations."

Teamsters at the Bazooka facility perform critical work across production, maintenance, shipping, packaging, and quality control operations that keep the business running and products moving to customers nationwide.

"I've been at this plant for over 20 years, and I'm glad we were able to secure such a strong contract," said Bernie Hoover, a worker at Bazooka and steward with Local 229. "This is going to make a real difference for us and our families. It's a proud moment for all of us who have built our lives around this work and in this town."

Headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Teamsters Local 229 represents over 1,000 members in a half dozen industries across Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit teamsters229.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 229