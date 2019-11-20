B&B Acquisition Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/BB-Acquisition-Recalls-Wintergreen-Essential-Oils-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirements-Risk-of-Poisoning

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Airome Wintergreen Essential Oil and Deep Soothe Essential Oil 100 percent Pure & Natural Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils.

Hazard: The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of the reach of children and contact B&B Acquisition for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

Consumer Contact:

B&B Acquisition at 800-262-2305 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@airome.com, or online at www.airome.com and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 62,700

Description:

This recall involves Airome Wintergreen 100% pure essential oils in 0.5- and 0.34-fluid-ounce amber glass dropper bottles sold without a child-resistant cap. It also includes Airome Deep Soothe 100% pure essential oils in 0.5-fluid-ounce amber glass dropper bottles sold without a child-resistant cap. Each bottle has a black cap and blue label with either "Airome Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Oil Stimulate" or "Airome Deep Soothe 100% Pure Essential Oil Cool" printed on the front. A UPC code unique to each type of recalled bottle –83324503131, 833245034567, or 833245035977 – is printed on the bottom of the gift box in which the bottles were sold. The Arome Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Oil Stimulate was sold separately and as part of a 3-pack "Focus & Concentrate Essential Oil Gift Set."

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Home specialty stores and gift shops nationwide and online at Amazon.com from December 2016 through July 2019 for between $12 and $20.

Manufacturer: B&B Acquisition, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured in: United States

Recall Number: 20-026

