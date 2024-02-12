BBB Industries announces strategic leadership changes

John Boyer Appointed President of Undercar division

Maria Caballero Promoted to President of TERREPOWER division

DAPHNE, Ala., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB Industries, LLC (BBB), a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive and industrial markets, announced two strategic leadership changes today.

John Boyer is appointed President of BBB's Undercar division. Boyer has been with BBB since 2015 and has served in various roles, most recently serving as President of TERREPOWER, BBB's innovative solar system and EV battery lifecycle management division. Boyer's product/market insights and hands-on approach are ideally suited to lead BBB's Undercar team. Boyer has more than 30 years of experience leading automotive parts manufacturing, distribution and retail businesses to higher levels of performance and growth, including more than 10 years with AutoZone.

John Boyer Appointed President of Undercar division; Maria Caballero Promoted to President of TERREPOWER division Post this

Maria Caballero is appointed President of TERREPOWER, a division of BBB Industries. Caballero brings over 30 years of experience and a record of outstanding leadership and achievements to this position. Prior to joining BBB, Caballero led the Visteon Electronics OE service group; she also worked for Ford's automotive component division where she held various roles in Manufacturing, Business Planning and Program Management. Her unique blend of technical expertise, detailed executional excellence and dedication to the company's core values make her the right executive to lead TERREPOWER through the next stage in its evolution.

"BBB is deeply committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers, colleagues, and investors. These key changes within our senior leadership team reflect our relentless pursuit of innovation, growth, and competitive excellence," said Duncan Gillis, Chief Executive Officer of BBB.

About BBB Industries

BBB Industries, LLC is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage and solar markets across both North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information.

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER is an industry leader and innovator in the sustainable manufacturing of components driving our clean energy and mobility future. From upcycling and improving the longevity and performance of EV batteries and other components to refurbishing and recycling solar systems to drive the circular economy, TERREPOWER's mission is to give new life to critical components and materials to lower costs, reduce waste, reuse resources, and protect the environment. Established in 2009, Ontility is TERREPOWER's brand of comprehensive solar lifecycle solutions and energy storage systems. TERREPOWER is a division of BBB Industries. Go to www.bbbind.com/terrepower for more information.

SOURCE BBB Industries