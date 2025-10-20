BBB National Programs' Children's Advertising Review Unit Publishes Safeguards for Generative AI & Kids; Announces Expanded AI Working Group

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs' Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) today released the Generative AI & Kids Risk Matrix, safeguards designed to help companies developing or deploying AI systems to identify and mitigate risks specific to children, and to help parents understand the risks AI can pose to children and how to respond with informed, protective actions.

The Risk Matrix was developed over a 15-month period through CARU's AI Working Group, a collaborative of well-respected global industry professionals representing toy, gaming, network, food, streaming, adtech, and mobile brands popular with children.

These companies, led by CARU, discussed the online advertising, privacy, and safety issues brands and companies face when designing and developing their online services directed to children using generative AI, to help identify areas of risk and aid in understanding how to apply CARU's Advertising and Privacy Guidelines. Widely recognized industry standards, CARU's Guidelines are designed to assure that advertising directed to children is not deceptive, unfair, or inappropriate for its intended audience and that, in an online environment, children's data is collected and handled responsibly.

The Risk Matrix, intended to be a set of realistic, actionable considerations and best practices, maps key risk areas, real-life examples, potential harms, corporate responsibilities, and practical steps companies can take based on trusted guidance and leading global frameworks.

Risk areas addressed in the Risk Matrix include:

Misleading and deceptive advertising

Deceptive influencer and endorser practices

Privacy invasions and data protection risks

Bias and discrimination in the use of AI

Harms to mental health and development

Manipulation and over-commercialization

Exposure to harmful content

Lack of transparency

As the modern era of AI is quickly evolving, and more safeguards are necessary, CARU is pleased to announce that the AI Working Group will expand its scope under BBB National Programs' Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR).

Leading brands in CARU's AI Working Group will be joined in this CISR Incubator by researchers, academics, and other industry professionals to continue addressing the risks and benefits of the use of AI in the children's space, including on general audience platforms appealing to teens. Immediate areas of interest include AI chatbots and companions.

Access the Generative AI & Kids Matrix. Join the AI Working Group.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About Children's Advertising Review Unit: The Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU), a division of BBB National Programs and the nation's first Safe Harbor Program under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), helps companies comply with laws and guidelines that protect children from deceptive or inappropriate advertising and ensure that, in an online environment, children's data is collected and handled responsibly. When advertising or data collection practices are misleading, inappropriate, or inconsistent with laws and guidelines, CARU seeks change through the voluntary cooperation of companies and where relevant, enforcement action.

About CISR: The Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR), BBB National Programs' 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, was created to harness the power of independent, industry self-regulation to address the marketplace trust challenges businesses face today. CISR is dedicated to education and research that supports responsible business leaders developing fair, future-proof best practices, and to the education of the general public on the conditions necessary for industry self-regulation. Learn more at industryselfregulation.org.

BBB National Programs Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization (FEIN: 84-5021924) DBA as The Center for Industry Self-Regulation at 1676 International Drive, Suite 550 | McLean, VA 22102 © The Center for Industry Self-Regulation, 2025. All Rights Reserved. BBB National Programs' 501(c)(3) Foundation.

SOURCE BBB National Programs