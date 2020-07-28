bbcon 2020 Virtual, the Tech Conference for a Better World, Registration Now Open

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announces the opening of registration for bbcon 2020 Virtual. Because of the impacts of COVID-19, bbcon 2020 Virtual is free for all attendees, and Blackbaud is taking this year as an opportunity to deliver the most accessible bbcon to date in a reimagined virtual environment. bbcon 2020 Virtual also will be inclusive of Blackbaud's global audience, replacing previously regionalized in-person bbcon experiences.

"When we decided to shift bbcon 2020 to a global virtual gathering, we knew we wanted to do more than simply translate the tech conference for a better world into an online format," said Catherine LaCour, Blackbaud Chief Marketing Officer. "We wanted to reimagine the conference entirely. Part of that is acknowledging the hardships that have been placed on all industries, including social good organizations, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring all who will find value in attending bbcon 2020 Virtual will have the opportunity to join us for three days of thought leadership and best practices, technology trends and innovations and peer networking."

Registration is now officially open. Comprehensive details for bbcon 2020 Virtual, including sessions, speakers, networking opportunities and social events will be released soon.

For information about bbcon 2020 Virtual and to register for the tech conference for a better world, visit bbconference.com.

