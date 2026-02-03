Blackbaud Honored with Triple Award Recognition for Pioneering AI Innovation, Responsible Leadership, and Transformative Social Impact

Leading AI company for social impact recognized by Business Intelligence Group, Responsible AI Institute, and Stevie Awards for transformative technology and ethical AI development

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced it has received three prestigious industry awards recognizing the company's pioneering work in artificial intelligence, responsible technology development, and thought leadership. The honors include the BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group, Outstanding Organization in Responsible AI from the Responsible AI Institute's RAISE Awards, and Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year from the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

"For over four decades, Blackbaud has been dedicated to advancing the health and efficacy of the social impact sector," said Mike Gianoni, President and CEO of Blackbaud. "These awards reflect the deep trust we've built with our customers and validate our vision for responsible AI innovation."

These accolades underscore Blackbaud's commitment to advancing the social impact sector through its Intelligence for Good® initiative, which embeds powerful, responsible AI capabilities across the company's comprehensive product ecosystem serving nonprofits, educational institutions, and companies dedicated to social responsibility.

Recognition Highlights:

The BIG Innovation Award recognized Blackbaud's transformative "Intelligence for Good®" initiative, which has delivered 70+ embedded, sector-specific AI capabilities across its product suite. This innovation is helping more than 140,000 organizations in over 100 countries raise, grant, and manage more than $100 billion annually with greater efficiency and insight. Organizations using Blackbaud's AI-enriched solutions report 44% fundraising growth, demonstrating measurable impact on mission delivery.

recognized Blackbaud's transformative "Intelligence for Good®" initiative, which has delivered 70+ embedded, sector-specific AI capabilities across its product suite. This innovation is helping more than 140,000 organizations in over 100 countries raise, grant, and manage more than $100 billion annually with greater efficiency and insight. Organizations using Blackbaud's AI-enriched solutions report 44% fundraising growth, demonstrating measurable impact on mission delivery. The Responsible AI Institute RAISE Awards named Blackbaud as an Outstanding Organization , recognizing the company's comprehensive framework for ethical AI development and its leadership in establishing industry standards. Under the direction of Chief Data & AI Officer Carrie Cobb—who was also nominated for Outstanding Individual in Responsible AI—Blackbaud has built a unified data strategy that prioritizes transparency, inclusivity, and equity across all products, ensuring AI serves as a force for good in the social impact sector.

named Blackbaud as an , recognizing the company's comprehensive framework for ethical AI development and its leadership in establishing industry standards. Under the direction of Chief Data & AI Officer Carrie Cobb—who was also nominated for Outstanding Individual in Responsible AI—Blackbaud has built a unified data strategy that prioritizes transparency, inclusivity, and equity across all products, ensuring AI serves as a force for good in the social impact sector. The Stevie® Awards honored Blackbaud with Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year – Multi-Channel Strategy, highlighting the company's convening of the AI Coalition for Social Impact. Announced at Blackbaud's annual bbcon conference in October 2025, the first-of-its-kind alliance brings together technology leaders, nonprofits, and industry associations to remove barriers to responsible AI adoption. The coalition's flagship achievement is a free, platform-agnostic AI for Social Impact Certification Course designed to equip social impact practitioners with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively and responsibly leverage AI to advance their missions.

"AI represents the single biggest transformative force of our generation, with enormous potential to advance critical missions," said Carrie Cobb, Chief Data & AI Officer at Blackbaud. "These recognitions validate our commitment to making AI accessible, ethical, and impactful for the social impact sector. Through initiatives like the AI Coalition for Social Impact, we're building trust and empowering organizations to embrace innovation confidently and responsibly."

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

