BBG Acquires Carlson Norris' Commercial Division, Tapping Market Leader Michael P. Jonas, MAI, AI-GRS, CCIM to Accelerate Growth in South Florida

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, the nation's largest independent commercial real estate valuation and assessment firm, today announced the acquisition of the commercial division of Carlson Norris & Associates, a highly respected and tenured real estate appraisal firm based in Fort Myers, Florida, from KOVA Companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition immediately expands BBG's footprint in Florida and establishes a new, key office location in Fort Myers. This move enhances the firm's capacity to serve clients throughout the state and across the Sunshine State's rapidly developing markets.

As part of the acquisition, industry veteran Michael P. Jonas, MAI, AI-GRS, CCIM, will join BBG as a Managing Director in the new Fort Myers office. With more than 20 years of experience, Jonas is a recognized leader in commercial real estate valuation, providing a comprehensive range of services, including assignments for land, office, retail, industrial, multifamily, and mixed-use development projects for municipalities, financial institutions, developers, investors, private owners, and attorneys. His extensive experience also includes expert witness testimony. His deep local knowledge will be instrumental to BBG's continued growth in the region.

"This acquisition accomplishes two major strategic goals for BBG," said BBG CEO Bill Britain. "First, Mike Jonas's expertise immediately strengthens our capabilities in government and municipality valuation work, an area where we are actively building capacity and expertise. Second, the Fort Myers office fills a critical geographic gap in Southwest Florida, allowing us to better serve our existing roster of national and regional clients across the entire state."

Jonas commented on the immediate benefits of the partnership: "For our team, joining BBG is transformative. It allows us to leverage industry-leading tools and technology, which significantly enhances our efficiency and accuracy while maintaining a client-centric model for the trusted, local relationships we've built. Equally as important, we can now use BBG's robust, national platform to efficiently support our clients with valuation needs far beyond the South Florida region."

This acquisition is the latest step in BBG's national expansion strategy, following a series of strategic additions in key markets and capabilities nationwide. With more than 50 offices and over 500 professionals, BBG provides valuation, assessment, and advisory services to many of the nation's leading financial institutions, investors, and corporations.

