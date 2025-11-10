BBG Expands Presence in the Mid-Atlantic with Opening of Washington, D.C. Office and Appointment of Veteran Appraiser Bruce H. Davis, Jr., MAI, SRA, as Director

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, the nation's largest independent commercial real estate valuation and assessment firm, today announced the opening of a new office in Washington, D.C., led by Bruce H. Davis, Jr., MAI, SRA, who joins the firm as Director within BBG's Northeast Division.

The expansion into the nation's capital marks a significant step in BBG's continued growth across key metropolitan markets and reinforces its commitment to serving clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Bruce H. Davis, Jr., MAI, SRA, Director

Davis brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate valuation and consulting, including expertise across diverse property types such as retail, office, industrial, multifamily, mixed-use, land, and special-use assets. Prior to joining BBG, he was President of Appraisal Source, LLC, a firm he founded and led with offices in Washington, D.C., and Easton, Maryland. Davis is a Certified General Appraiser in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, and is a past president of the Washington, D.C. Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.

"Washington, D.C. is a key area of growth for BBG, and Bruce's reputation for quality, professionalism, and local market knowledge make him an ideal leader to establish our presence there," said Bill Britain, CEO of BBG. "His deep experience and long-standing relationships in the region will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and strengthen client service in the Northeast Division."

Davis has extensive experience in valuing properties across a range of sectors and complexities—from downtown mixed-use developments to waterfront commercial and multifamily assets. Over his career, he has built trusted relationships with financial institutions, developers, attorneys, and public agencies, providing valuation and consulting services that meet the highest professional standards.

"I am excited to join BBG and to lead the firm's expansion in Washington, D.C.," said Bruce Davis, Director, BBG Washington, D.C. "BBG's national platform and collaborative culture provide tremendous opportunities to serve our clients with greater reach and resources, while maintaining the local expertise and responsiveness they value."

The Washington, D.C. office will provide full-service commercial real estate valuation and advisory support for clients throughout the capital region, including Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. The addition of this office reflects BBG's ongoing national growth strategy and its commitment to delivering exceptional service through regional leadership.

About BBG

BBG is a leading independent commercial real estate services firm with expertise in valuation, advisory, and assessment. With more than 50 offices and over 500 professionals across the U.S., BBG provides research-driven, reliable solutions that help clients make informed real estate decisions. For more information, visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Schieber

[email protected]

214-686-2618

SOURCE BBG Real Estate Services